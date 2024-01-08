4 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW - Former world champion to return, major title changes?

WWE Monday Night RAW will air later tonight on the USA Network. The three hour show will emanate live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. According to WrestleTix on X, around 10,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

So far, several matches have been announced for the show. Perhaps the most interesting is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Cody Rhodes where The American Nightmare hopes to end their rivalry with a bang ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Other stars are set to be in action, including Piper Niven, Tommaso Ciampa, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and The Miz. Additionally, CM Punk will return to the red brand, but it isn't yet clear in what capacity.

Still, there could be surprises on the show beyond what is being advertised. Last week, for example, featured the return of The Rock. SmackDown saw the debut of Tyler Bate. What surprises could RAW have in store for fans this week? This article will look at a handful of potential moments that could shock fans.

Below are four surprises that could happen on WWE RAW.

#4. Damian Priest could cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase

Damian Priest in Mexico

Damian Priest is in a great spot. He's one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Finn Balor. He's also Senor Money in the Bank, which means Damian has a guaranteed world title opportunity at any point within one year of winning the briefcase.

The current World Heavyweight Champion is Seth Rollins. The Visionary won the prestigious new title at Night of Champions and has held it ever since. He recently turned back challengers such as Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

There's a chance that Damian will cash in the briefcase on WWE RAW. He could do it in a straight up match with Seth or cash in if Rollins has a match or even ends up assaulted in some way. From there, Priest could finally become a world champion.

#3. Brock Lesnar could return ahead of Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar on RAW

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant athletes in sports history. He dominated amateur wrestling before joining WWE and becoming a multi-time world champion. In between his stints with the wrestling juggernaut, Brock also won gold in the UFC.

The Beast hasn't competed in a WWE ring in five months. His last bout was at the 2023 edition of SummerSlam. At that big show, he battled Cody Rhodes in a brutal fight. Lesnar then showed The American Nightmare respect post-match.

There's a chance that Lesnar could finally return to World Wrestling Entertainment programming on RAW tonight. He could either declare his entry in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match or start a new feud heading into WrestleMania.

#2. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance could lose their titles already

Expand Tweet

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were recently put on the line on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Defending champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green battled the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

In a big surprise, Kayden and Katana dethroned the champions. Since then, it has been clear that there is still plenty of animosity between the two duos. On RAW this week, the four women will once again clash with the gold up for grabs.

A fun surprise would be for Piper and Chelsea to win back the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Nobody expects the former champions to win back the gold, which may be why doing it could be so much fun. From there, they can deal with The Kabuki Warriors on SmackDown.

#1. Naomi could return to WWE TV early with TNA Wrestling's blessing

Expand Tweet

Naomi is an extremely talented performer. She held a lot of gold throughout her career, including the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Naomi has also won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles before walking out of the promotion in 2022.

Reports suggest that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could potentially be returning home to WWE sooner rather than later. She has been in IMPACT Wrestling, the soon-to-be TNA Wrestling, since 2023.

While it isn't yet clear when her deal with IMPACT officially ends, she could appear on Monday Night RAW if her contract is done with. Alternatively, Naomi could get TNA's blessing to return while also still remaining part of the Canadian-based company until her commitments are fulfilled.

