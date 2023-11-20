4 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW before Survivor Series 2023 - Randy Orton to finally return? 

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later today on the USA Network. Around 7,000 fans will reportedly be in attendance, according to WrestleTix on Twitter. The show is being held at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This edition of RAW will be the final episode before the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event on Saturday. A lot of the show's focus will be on the upcoming event, but there are several interesting matches and moments being advertised.

Xia Li and Becky Lynch are set to clash, as are Shinsuke Nakamura and Chad Gable. Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax will have a clash of the titans, while a member of The Judgment Day will battle one of their WarGames opponents to earn an advantage heading into the match.

While all of those matches are intriguing in their own way, there will undoubtedly be much more on the card. This article will take a look at what kinds of fun surprises could end up being on the final episode of RAW before the next big premium live event.

Below are four surprises that could happen on WWE RAW before Survivor Series 2023.

#4. Randy Orton could return

Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars in WWE over the past 20 years. He quickly joined Evolution and rose up through the ranks to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in the company's history. Orton has gone on to do all there is possible to do in the promotion.

The Viper has been absent from WWE programming for around a year and a half now. He had a career-threatening back injury that required surgery, and many feared Orton may never return to the ring. However, recent reports state that Randy could be returning for Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

If Randy does indeed return in time for Survivor Series WarGames, his first appearance could be on RAW. Some believe he will be the fifth man for the Men's WarGames Match. If he shows up and hits an RKO on a Judgment Day member, fans would lose their mind ahead of the big show in Chicago.

#3. Axiom could have another showcase match

Expand Tweet

Axiom is one of the brightest prospects in all of WWE. He first joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut under the name A-Kid and became a prominent figure on NXT UK. He later joined the NXT brand, where he is in constant title contention.

The Spaniard had the biggest spotlight of his career during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Axiom made his WWE main roster debut by going one-on-one with Dragon Lee. While Axiom came up short, he proved that he was ready for a spotlight.

That spotlight could potentially continue on Monday Night RAW. Just like with Dragon Lee previously getting a spotlight match on both brands before signing with SmackDown, Axiom could battle somebody on RAW. A bout with Akira Tozawa or Bronson Reed could be quite interesting.

#2. Damage CTRL could invade Monday Night RAW

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL is arguably the most impressive faction in WWE today. While the group initially formed with just three members and was a force to be reckoned with even then, it has recently grown to five.

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai were the original three members. They united at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Over the past two weeks, both the returning Kairi Sane and Asuka have joined the faction. The group is set to battle top babyfaces at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

One such babyface is Becky Lynch, who showed up on SmackDown to help Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair battle the overpowered stable. As a form of payback, Damage CTRL may show up on Monday Night RAW to brutally assault The Man for getting involved in their business.

#1. The Authors of Pain could return to WWE programming

The Authors of Pain

WWE Monday Night RAW's tag team division is beginning to heat up. The Judgment Day rule as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but there are several other tandems who could become successful in the future. This includes Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, Imperium, DIY, and Indus Sher, among others.

The Authors of Pain may be the next team to shake up Monday nights. Reports indicate that the former RAW Tag Team Champions secretly re-signed with WWE at some point over the past year, and fans are eagerly awaiting their potential return.

The pair of bruising heavyweights could viciously attack DIY, The New Day, The Creed Brothers, or another tandem on the brand. They could also debut as Shinsuke Nakamura's new bodyguards, evening the odds with the Alpha Academy ringside for Nakamura's bout with Chad Gable.

Which possibility has the highest chance of coming to fruition at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

