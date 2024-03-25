4 surprises Triple H can book on WWE RAW this week - Adam Pearce in trouble, popular babyface turns heel, and more

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later tonight, and it will once again be on the USA Network. The USA Network is the hit show's home for the next six or so months until RAW moves to Netflix in 2025.

The big show is going to be extremely exciting. Not only is the company on the Road to WrestleMania, but RAW will take place live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, which is right around Chicago. According to WrestleTix, nearly 15,000 fans will be in attendance.

CM Punk's television return and several big matches have been announced for the show. Beyond that, however, Triple H and company officials have kept much of what to expect close to their chest. This could potentially mean that some surprises may be in store.

This article will take a look at a handful of possible surprises of varying likelihood. Some may seem outside of the box, but they have become possible thanks to recent events. Meanwhile, others would make sense, given recent storylines. What could surprise the audience on RAW?

Below are four surprises Triple H can book on WWE RAW this week.

#4. The Motor City Machine Guns' potential WWE debut could be teased

Expand Tweet

The Motor City Machine Guns is a popular tag team featuring two fantastic professional wrestlers. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have been working for decades, but united in TNA Wrestling and have become a legendary tag team in the years since.

Despite spending most of their respective careers in the promotion, the two have seemingly parted ways with the wrestling company. In fact, their contracts are set to officially expire on April 1. It isn't clear where they're headed next, but WWE could be their destination.

If this is indeed the case, Triple H could have worked out a deal to either have the pair show up early on Monday Night RAW or the company could start teasing their debut. The Game and TNA Wrestling have a positive relationship now, so while this would be a huge surprise, it isn't unrealistic.

#3. Chad Gable could turn heel on Sami Zayn

Expand Tweet

WWE WrestleMania is rapidly approaching. The big show is less than two weeks away and most of the card has been nailed down. This includes an Intercontinental Championship bout between Sami Zayn and Gunther.

While most are excited to see The Underdog From The Underground in a major WrestleMania match, some fans are opposed to the idea. They believe Chad Gable should have been in the title bout instead. This contingent of those disappointed includes Chad himself, who bluntly told Sami that Zayn can't beat Gunther.

If not being included in the WrestleMania truly bothers Gable, he could show it by snapping on WWE RAW tonight. In an effort to either express his frustration or somehow take Sami out of the bout, Chad could turn heel by viciously assaulting The Underdog From The Underground. It could get quite physical to make a point.

#2. Alexa Bliss could return

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss is a future WWE Hall of Famer. She is a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion and has had plenty of singles success too. In fact, Bliss is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and RAW Women's Champion.

The Goddess hasn't been on WWE television for quite some time. In fact, her last bout took place at the 2023 Royal Rumble when she took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Alexa soon discovered she was pregnant and hasn't been back since. That could change at any time, however.

There's a chance Bliss could return as soon as on Monday Night RAW. If she does, she could set up a last-minute WrestleMania bout. Perhaps she could jump Liv Morgan or even reunite with Nia Jax, her former bestie. Regardless, fans could enjoy the surprise of the gift of The Goddess once again.

#1. Triple H could confront Adam Pearce

Expand Tweet

Triple H made a huge announcement last year. WWE brought back the General Manager concept. Nick Aldis runs Friday Night SmackDown, Ava runs NXT, and Adam Pearce is in charge of Monday Night RAW. There is some competition amongst those leading the programs too.

To many fans, Aldis is in the lead in one specific category: talent acquisitions. Since November, SmackDown has gained the likes of Dragon Lee, Kairi Sane, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Jade Cargill, among others. Meanwhile, RAW has gotten a few stars too, but Aldis is clearly ahead.

Triple H could hear the WWE Universe and decide to come down on Pearce. He could give the stipulation that Adam steps up in negotiating with top talent and brings new blood to the roster, or else Pearce could be replaced as General Manager. This would be a big, but exciting surprise, potentially leading to major signings.