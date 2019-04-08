4 Swerves that shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania pulled many swerves this year!

WrestleMania 35, 'The Showcase of Immortals', 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' has finally happened and the WWE Universe is still reeling from the results of what may go down as one of the best WrestleMania's ever.

Most of the booking decisions were what the WWE Universe wanted, with Kofi Kingston becoming WWE Champion, Becky Lynch sitting atop the women's division and Seth Rollins vanquishing Brock Lesnar. This perhaps proves WWE meant what they say when they said they were listening to fans.

But, even though those were decisions that the fans watching WrestleMania, that doesn't mean that there weren't things that happened that shocked us all. In fact, this year's 'Mania had many twists and turns!

Let's take a look at the 4 swerves that took place at WrestleMania that shocked the WWE Universe.

#4 The Universal Title Match on First

Seth Rollins opened the show with a David Vs. Goliath style victory over Brock Lesnar!

The crowd reaction to finding out that Brock Lesnar Vs. Seth Rollins was going on first was monumental. Paul Heyman headed out to the ring and announced that Brock Lesnar felt disrespected that he wasn't on last, so if Lesnar wasn't the main event he wasn't hanging around so the match was now.

Then all of a sudden Lesnar was out in the ring and Rollins' music was playing and the thirty-fifth WrestleMania was off to an electric start, that no-one could have imagined. Even the match card reports from wrestling websites had AJ Styles and Randy Orton on first, they were all wrong.

The Universal Title match opening WrestleMania was a huge shock, about the same level of shock as it was when Seth Rollins managed to overcome 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar with a Low Blow and three consecutive Stomps. This was a great decision because it got the crowd excited and pumped up from the start!

