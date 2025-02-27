4 Swerves Triple H can pull off at WWE Elimination Chamber this year

Triple H will hope to put on the greatest WWE Elimination Chamber PLE of all time ahead of WrestleMania 41. To make that possible, The Game will likely rely on giving fans something they aren’t expecting.

The 2025 Royal Rumble packed a few surprises, including a big win for Jey Uso in the men’s Rumble match. The booking set the tone for what the Chief Content Officer has in store for fans in 2025.

He could do something similar at Elimination Chamber, where a few swerves could change the game forever. It could lead to some big matches and unexpected rivalries in the coming future.

Check out the four swerves Triple H may have in store for fans at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#4. Triple H could end Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ rivalry at the PLE

One of the most anticipated matches for the WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto will be an unsanctioned match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Many fans believe the match will end in a no-contest after both men take each other out. Meanwhile, others believe it is a setup for a bigger match between the two friends at WrestleMania 41.

Triple H could surprise many by ending the match in a decisive win for Sami Zayn. That could see him move on to another feud, while KO could fight a returning Randy Orton heading into WrestleMania 41.

#3. Triple H might allow The Rock to take a spot in Elimination Chamber

The Rock has made it clear that no one is above him in WWE. The Final Boss has presented Cody Rhodes with an offer the champion will find very hard to refuse.

However, the babyface Cody could opt out of The Rock’s offer. That could see The Final Boss take a spot in the Elimination Chamber Match to win it and challenge The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

Triple H could allow the change in booking by taking out someone like Damian Priest or Drew McIntyre from the contest to give The Rock a spot. It could have many implications for future bookings.

#2. Bianca Belair could attack Naomi to turn heel

Bianca Belair is one of the prime suspects in Jade Cargill’s attack, according to the WWE Universe. However, Naomi seems more like a success as she had more to gain from The Storm’s injury.

At Elimination Chamber, Belair could unexpectedly turn on her partner and friend in the match. She could beat and eliminate her, turning heel in the process.

Fans could even see The EST win the Elimination Chamber Match, following which she could reveal that she did indeed take out Jade Cargill. The EST could further state that she did the same to Naomi after she took the pin to lose the WWE Tag Team Championship.

#1. Triple H could give Drew McIntyre a much-needed win at WWE Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre has been getting mixed bookings in WWE. The former World Heavyweight Champion deserves a lot more than he is currently getting as one of the most established heels in the company.

Triple H could pull off the biggest swerve at Elimination Chamber and have The Scottish Warrior pin John Cena last to win the match. He could surprisingly get an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes owing to the outcome of the contest.

Many fans expect John Cena or CM Punk to win the match, as Drew McIntyre doesn’t have the steam heading into the contest. However, Triple H could change all that with a major booking decision.

