4 teams who could be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The future of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is currently up in the air. Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of the company, leaving their belts behind. The duo could end up vacating the titles, or things could be resolved between them and the company, and the pair may return in the near future as if nothing ever occurred. Regardless of whichever happens, there will be new champions at some stage.

Unfortunately, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is rarely a focal point for the company. As a result, there aren't an overwhelming number of options as to who could be the next pair to hold the belts. Still, a handful of interesting possibilities remain.

Below are four teams who could be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#4. Natalya and Shayna Baszler have been WWE Women's Tag Team Championship contenders

Shayna Baszler and Natalya

Maybe The Queen of Spades and The Queen of Harts could be the new champions. Natalya and Shayna Baszler are both familiar with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The pair have individually won tag gold in the past with different partners, but have yet to capture the titles together.

Natalya bullied the likes of Cora Jade on NXT recently and Shayna always excels in that aggressive bully spot, so the former champions taking on that role together could be entertaining. Perhaps if they do go on to win the WWE Women's Tag Tam Titles, NXT's Kayden Carter and Katana Chance would make for intriguing opposition. Regardless, if WWE needs reliable talent to hold the division over for now, this could be the duo to do so.

#3. The Scottish duo of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop still want to be WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. are fairly new as a team on RAW. The pair had a six-woman tag team match prior to WrestleMania and recently started to link up on television as a duo. Still, the Scottish pair could very well be the next to hold the gold.

While Doudrop and Nikki did lose to Naomi and Sasha Banks on RAW recently, they remain a threat. Doudrop is physically imposing, having clashed with stars such as Bianca Belair over the past year in what were high-quality matches. As for Nikki, she is perhaps the secret sauce to the tag team division. The superhero has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on three occasions with two different partners. Could a fourth tag title run with another new partner be in the future?

Nikki and Doudrop would be credible challengers for Naomi and Sasha Banks, but if the titles were to be vacated, they would be one of the few remaining teams left. Putting the belts on the Scottish superstars is a no-brainer.

#2. Toxic Attraction could join the main roster and become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Toxic Attraction dominates NXT. Mandy Rose is the NXT Women's Champion while the duo of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are two-time and current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Provided the trio doesn't break up, the group will inevitably arrive on the main roster and make a splash. Perhaps they could be the next champions.

There are a few options they can take, too. If Naomi and Banks do stick around, they could team up more with Bianca Belair. Six-woman tag team matches between those three champions and Toxic Attraction would be very entertaining. Conversely, if Mandy Rose wasn't immediately put into a singles role, the trio could always use the Freebird Rule to share the tag gold amongst the three of them.

Whether they do it as a pair or as a trio, and whether they win vacant titles or defeat The Boss & Glow, Toxic Attraction as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions may be a reality sooner rather than later.

#1. Becky Lynch and Asuka could be a duo at odds who become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

While putting the titles on a traditional team is usually the best option, it isn't the only one. With the division needing more teams and more attention, perhaps the best course of action is to put the women's belts on two popular singles stars. The two top stars who may have nothing of importance in the near future are Asuka and Becky Lynch.

Becky lost the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair, and Asuka will presumably lose her title bout with the EST at Money in the Bank 2022. Inevitably, Bianca will move on to new challengers, leading both top stars with no immediate plans. The pair of rivals could form an unlikely and uneasy partnership, culminating in them winning tag gold together.

Both Becky and Asuka are extremely charismatic stars with high profile spots within the company. Them holding the gold will only elevate the titles and the division. Beyond that, the pair could be gold together as the odd couple who can't stand one another. Who wouldn't enjoy that story?

While the women's tag team division could use some work, and certainly more teams, there are some intriguing possibilities as to who could hold the gold next. For now, all we can do is speculate.

