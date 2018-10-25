4 Teams that could be the next RAW Tag Team Champions

Dean Ambrose destroyed Seth Rollins after the main event of RAW

The ending to this week's Monday Night Raw as was shocking as the start. While the show started on a gut-wrenching note when Roman Reigns announced that he will be relinquishing the Universal Championship as he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will be stepping away from the ring for an indefinite period, the ending to the show was something fans have expecting for a long time.

It's just that they weren't excepting to see it at the moment. Dean Ambrose finally turned on his Shield Brethern Seth Rollins after the duo captured the RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre thus leaving a lot of loose end for next Monday Night.

Next week's edition of Monday Night Raw promises to be an absolute can't miss episode as we finally get the answer as to why Ambrose did what he did. While Ambrose and Rollins winning the tag titles was a great ending to the show given how it started and Ambrose's heel turn served as the perfect cliffhanger, it came at an expense of the RAW tag team division which has been buried time and again by the WWE creative team.

With that being said, Monday Night RAW needs new tag team champions and here are four teams whom we think that can replace Ambrose and Rollins and lead the red brand's tag division in the coming months:

#4 Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Showoff Dolph Ziggler and The Scottish Psychopath Drew Mcintyre

This one was quite easy. Given the brawl between Ambrose and Rollins and the fact that they are guaranteed of a Championship rematch, we believe that Ziggler and McIntyre would eventually win back the RAW Tag Team Championship. Given how chaotic the ending to their match, Constable Baron Corbin nullifying the result and warding the titles back to Ziggler and McIntyre is a high possibility.

Besides, we think Ziggler and McIntyre shouldn't have dropped the title in the first place. While the Sheild winning at the end of what was a whirlwind of a night for the faction was a genuine feel-good moment, Ambrose turning on Rollins was probably the first time that someone turned on their partner right after reaching the pinnacle of the division.

Ziggler and McIntyre have been great champions for the red brand after the disastrous B-Team experiment. They have already put on two excellent matches against Rollins and Ambrose and with this rivalry in the back burner, we hope to see the duo scale new heights in the tag team division.

