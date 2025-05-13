4 things AEW star can do if they join WWE once their contract expires

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Under different names, the sports entertainment juggernaut has been active for around 70 years and throughout much of that time it has been the most notable wrestling company in the world.

The second biggest wrestling company, at least in the United States, is All Elite Wrestling. The Jacksonville-based promotion has featured a fantastic roster over the years, with some of its best performers eventually leaving the company to debut in or return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

There is a chance that another AEW star could be making the jump in the near future. The extremely talented Willow Nightingale's contract is allegedly expiring soon, which means she could leave the company.

While reports indicate AEW wants to keep her, there is no guarantee that Willow will decide to re-sign. Instead, there is a chance she could leave and jump ship.

Below are four things she can do if they join WWE once her contract expires.

#4. She could join NXT's absolutely stacked women's division

WWE NXT was where the women's evolution began at a major level. Known then as the Divas Revolution, the brand was where women's wrestling began to be taken more seriously thanks to the pushes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Paige, Emma, and beyond.

Outside of TNA Wrestling, no major company pushed women at the level NXT had. To this day, the WWE brand is still stacked with incredible women's competitors. Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, and Jaida Parker are just some of the incredible stars on the roster.

If Willow were to leave AEW and jump ship, she could join the best women's division in the world on NXT. Matches with any of the aforementioned talent would be incredible, and that would only be scratching the surface of what she can do.

#3. Willow Nightingale could challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Title

Lyra Valkyria is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. In fact, the Irish performer is the first, and is so far the only, person to hold that prestigious belt.

The Women's Intercontinental Champion had arguably the biggest night of her career at WWE Backlash in St. Louis. Lyra went one-on-one with Becky Lynch and even defeated her idol to retain her prized title.

If the rivalry between The Man and Lyra is over, Willow could debut in World Wrestling Entertainment by challenging Valkyria for the gold. The two would no doubt put on a fantastic match, but the big question is whether Willow will win and thus become a champion on Monday Night RAW or not.

#2. Nightingale could potentially help battle the old regime on SmackDown if a stable forms

Something interesting is happening with the women's division on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. An angry and bitter Charlotte Flair had a bit of a meltdown on the blue brand before being confronted by Alexa Bliss, who asked to talk to The Queen.

Alexa also had a segment with Nia Jax many weeks ago. That same Jax is seemingly teasing an alliance with her real-life family member, Naomi. Notably, all four are former world champions and veterans of WWE. This has many thinking they might be forming a Main Event Mafia-style women's stable.

This would likely mean the younger stars on the roster, the newer performers, or those just now finally breaking out, will need to unite. This includes Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and maybe even Zelina Vega. Willow could also fit in, debuting on SmackDown and soon after being part of the newer crop of stars battling the bitter veterans.

#1. She could invade WWE alongside Mariah May

Willow Nightingale isn't the only AEW star who has their contract expiring soon. There is speculation among many that Mariah May's deal with the Jacksonville-based company is up this year and given her absence from television, many feel she could be WWE-bound.

Of course, this is just speculation for now. As far as anyone knows, Mariah May, much like Willow, is still signed with All Elite Wrestling. Still, if both of their deals are expiring, there is a chance they could join WWE together.

In fact, it could be a bit of a takeover or an invasion of sorts. The two could chase after the Women's Tag Team Titles or go after IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, much like Giulia and Roxanne Perez have. Regardless of what they do, the two could aim to take over World Wrestling Entertainment as a tandem.

