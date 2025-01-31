4 things AJ Lee could do at the WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is just over 24 hours away, and fans are eagerly awaiting the massive premium live event. Over 60,000 fans are expected to attend the biggest Royal Rumble show of all time.

As has become common, the show will feature two Royal Rumble Matches. The men's match will feature Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, and others, while the Women's match will feature Bayley, Nia Jax, Lyra Valkyria, and Bianca Belair, to name a few.

Beyond those two bouts, a Ladder match will take place between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Additionally, there will be a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match. Other than those matches, the show will likely feature some surprises.

One big moment fans might witness is AJ Lee's return. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her return, which could happen as a big surprise on Saturday. This article will look at a handful of things she could do if she were to appear.

Below are four things AJ Lee could do at the WWE Royal Rumble.

#4. AJ Lee could help CM Punk win the Men's Royal Rumble match

CM Punk is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. Frankly, he has been one of the biggest names in pro wrestling for a long time, even when he was away from the industry. Now that he's back, however, he's one of the top names.

The Voice of The Voiceless has a big role at the WWE Royal Rumble. He will be participating in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Punk's goal is to eliminate the likes of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker, and others to win the bout and headline WrestleMania.

AJ Lee could return by helping her husband win the Men's Royal Rumble. If Punk is one of the final few stars in the match, AJ could pop out and cause a distraction or even slap someone. From there, Punk could dump his opposition out and celebrate with his wife.

#3. She could enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match

The Women's Royal Rumble Match first debuted in WWE seven years ago in 2018. The likes of Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Ronda Rousey have won marquee match over the years.

This year's edition should be a good one. Some big stars have already announced they'll be participating, including Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, and Lyra Valkyria. There is also a chance AJ Lee enters the WWE bout as a surprise.

AJ Lee entering the Women's Royal Rumble would get a huge pop from the crowd. Not only that, but there is a real chance she could win the match and headline WrestleMania. Could AJ return and then win a world title at The Show of Shows?

#2. AJ could surprise the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble Match with a face-to-face confrontation

There is a chance that AJ Lee won't compete on the show at all. Instead of entering the Women's Royal Rumble and getting physical immediately, WWE might want to milk her return a bit.

Instead of AJ entering the bout, she could appear once it is over. The WWE fans would explode, especially if she went face-to-face with the winner and proceeded to either attack them or tease a big-time match.

For example, Liv Morgan could win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. As she celebrates, AJ's music could hit. Lee could skip down to the ring and go face-to-face with Morgan, signaling her return, but saving the action for the future.

#1. She could challenge Tiffany Stratton to an impromptu WWE Women's Title match

Tiffany Stratton is on top of the world right now. The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax at the beginning of the month and became WWE Women's Champion for the first time.

The 2025 Royal Rumble has four matches booked, but only one of the four bouts includes female competitors. As a result, WWE might want to sneak in an impromptu open challenge for Tiffany Stratton's title on the show.

If this were to happen, Tiffany could cut a promo in the ring, challenging anyone to face her. AJ Lee could then accept. The former General Manager could even copy how she once lost her title, surprising Tiffany and winning in seconds. This would make for an epic moment.

