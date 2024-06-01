4 things AJ Styles needs to do in WWE before retiring

AJ Styles pulled a Mark Henry-esque retirement prank on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. For weeks, The Phenomenal One had teased hanging up the boots, citing his recent lack of momentum and direction as significant reasons for his plight.

However, the 46-year-old veteran played everyone, especially Cody Rhodes, for a fool. The former WWE Champion delivered an emotional "farewell" speech, before blindsiding Rhodes, which was similar to Mark Henry faking his retirement only to attack John Cena 11 years ago.

Although The Phenomenal One has put his retirement on hold for now, fans know it is on the horizon. Considering that WWE has addressed it on television, Styles may not have much time left in the squared circle. However, there is still much for him to attend to before retiring. Let's take a look at four things AJ Styles needs to do in the Stamford-based promotion before retiring.

#4. AJ Styles needs to win the Undisputed WWE Championship

The whole point of AJ Styles' retirement scare was to obtain Cody Rhodes' attention in hopes of receiving another title shot for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Phenomenal One took The American Nightmare to the limit at Backlash France, but the latter proved to be the better man in Lyon. Fast forward to a few weeks, Styles' chances of becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion have increased considerably.

The 46-year-old veteran toyed with Rhodes' intelligence and emotions and seemingly reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Therefore, Styles is in a much better position to challenge the current Undisputed WWE Champion and could pull off another title win.

As someone who had two remarkable reigns with the top prize, few would object to Styles replicating the same magic with one final run.

#3. AJ Styles needs to put together a full-fledged "Bullet Club" reunion

Throughout his WWE tenure, AJ Styles has been on and off with his long-time friends, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Together, they are known as The O.C., a throwback to the Bullet Club, which ruled pro wrestling outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

However, other former members of the Bullet Club are also part of the current WWE roster. Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga are currently signed to the Stamford-based promotion, and all were members of the dominant faction at some point in their careers.

WWE has not actively explored this dynamic to set in motion a major reunion yet. Watching Styles, Balor, and Rhodes team up would be a sight to behold.

If booked properly, they could replicate the success of The Bloodline. Considering the vast array of factions already present on the main roster, the opportunities for the reunited club would also be endless.

#2. WWE should consider re-running The Phenomenal One vs. The Champ

Within a year of his debut in WWE, AJ Styles had already become a massive superstar in the promotion. The primary reason for his astounding success was his memorable rivalry with John Cena.

The Champ and The Phenomenal One had incredible chemistry in the ring and on the microphone as well, with their series of instant classics in 2016-17. Cena helped Styles get over with casual pro wrestling fans who previously were not familiar with the latter's work.

However, WWE has kept the two veterans apart in the past few years, except for a brief reunion last year. Cena's time in the squared circle is limited due to his Hollywood commitments, and Styles is used more as a stepping stone these days.

It would yet be a disservice to hardcore fans not to re-run AJ Styles vs. John Cena. A rematch would sell itself. It does not require a build-up and would be perfectly suited for a marquee spot at a premium live event, possibly in Saudi Arabia.

#1. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

If there was one low point in AJ Styles' memorable second WWE Championship reign, it was his underwhelming rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura and Styles tore the house down in Japan, and fans were expecting similar magic inside a WWE ring. The hype for their colossal dream match at WrestleMania 34 was insanely high, but their eventual encounter fell short of the expectations.

The Stamford-based company also made the questionable decision of turning Nakamura heel, but that could not do much for the program in the long run. While it was not a total disappointment, it needs another re-run to remove the blemish from their respective legacies.

The expectations will be lower this time, and the new environment will allow things to proceed naturally. Hence, Styles vs. Nakamura could surpass expectations.

