Mystery opponent, open challenge - 4 Things AJ Styles could do at WWE SummerSlam

Wrestling fever is sky-high as WWE gears up for SummerSlam, the second-biggest event of the year. Some of sports-entertainment's top superstars, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey, are scheduled to compete at the mega-event.

However, some notable exceptions have been noticed. AJ Styles, the Phenomenal One, is not scheduled to compete at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Given that the former WWE Champion is one of the best of his generation and a bonafide top-tier superstar, many fans are surprised that Styles may miss out on SummerSlam.

However, luckily for his fans, there are several ways he could participate in the upcoming premium live event in Nashville, and this listicle explores four possibilities.

#4 AJ Styles could host an Open Challenge at SummerSlam.

An impromptu open challenge is an intriguing method of putting the Phenomenal One on the SummerSlam card. AJ Styles could casually cut a promo to pump the live crowd and then randomly issue an invitation to any superstar in the locker room for a match-up.

The beauty of an open challenge is the element of surprise. The easy, comfortable route would be to give an upcoming star from either brand a chance to face off against Styles. Gunther, Ricochet, or Ezekiel emerge as a potential challengers. Another intriguing approach would be to bring back a returning legend or injured Superstar.

Goldberg and Edge fit the bill here. In the case of the Rated-R Superstar, he has a storied history with AJ Styles, and WWE may renew the rivalry for one night. The WCW Icon is always more than willing to show up for a brawl, and he wouldn't mind a short match with Styles.

#3 AJ Styles could be at ringside for Logan Paul vs. The Miz

One of SummerSlam's most highly-anticipated encounters is YouTube sensation Logan Paul's match with The Miz. The encounter marks Paul's debut singles match in WWE.

However, The A-Lister has Ciampa by his side, who has repeatedly been a thorn in Paul's path. On the latest episode of RAW, Miz and Ciampa executed a vicious assault on the 27-year-old that culminated in a Skull-Crushing Finale.

Given the animosity between the two, Logan Paul would want a fair fight with the former WWE Champion. That is where Styles comes in. The Phenomenal One could keep Ciampa at bay and prevent him from running interference in the match.

Moreover, Styles has had a few run-ins with Miz and Ciampa. He also had an interesting, eye-brow-raising segment with Paul backstage. Therefore, it would make sense for him to be at ringside for Paul vs. Miz.

#2 AJ Styles can run into Jeff Jarrett backstage

Nashville's very own Jeff Jarrett will participate at SummerSlam as Special Guest Referee for the Unified Tag Team Championship Match between The Usos and the Street Profits. However, the Hall of Famer could have an even more eventful evening if he runs into The Phenomenal One backstage.

The two in-ring veterans, Styles and Jarrett are no strangers to each other. They have crossed paths multiple times outside of WWE, notably in TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling. Given the respective timeframes of their careers, they were never able to cross paths in the world's top wrestling promotion.

While a backstage segment with Jarrett would not give a star of Styles' caliber good screen-time, it would probably generate a favorable response from the crowd.

#1 AJ Styles can be Seth Rollins' mystery opponent.

Triple H @TripleH Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta… I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta…

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is without a challenger for SummerSlam after he viciously assaulted his rival, Riddle, in the final moments of RAW. While the angle is probably scripted, the Original Bro will not compete at the Biggest Party of Summer.

However, Riddle's injury takes Rollins off the card, an issue the Visionary addressed on social media. Surprisingly, Triple H, the new head of WWE's creative team, acknowledged the former Universal Champion's tweet, and the rumor mill has been running hot ever since.

WWE may be looking for a surprise opponent for the Messiah at SummerSlam, and Styles would be a decent option. The Phenomenal One and Monday Night Rollins have incredible in-ring chemistry, and the two have put together some great matches in the past.

This option would be most beneficial to Styles among all the options listed here. Rollins is a top-tier Superstar, and fighting him at SummerSlam would provide the Phenomenal One with a much-needed boost.

