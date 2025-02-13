4 things Aleister Black can do at WWE Elimination Chamber

Since Elimination Chamber is the last big PLE before WrestleMania 41, WWE needs to make it a memorable show for many reasons. Two stars will earn title shots in Las Vegas, while other WrestleMania feuds will also begin.

A huge name must return at the Elimination Chamber PLE to make an even bigger impact. Ricky Starks, Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black), and Miro all departed AEW on February 11. Starks shocked the world by appearing on NXT before the steel cage main event. With many ties to WWE, Black could be the next big name to pop up.

If Aleister Black does make his way back to the Stamford-based promotion before March 1, he could do any of the next four things at the Elimination Chamber PLE:

#4. Aleister Black re-debuts in a non-physical manner

Debuts can happen in many different ways. The easiest is if the new performer blindsides someone competing in a match.

It's how Jacob Fatu debuted last year and never looked back. Another way Black could debut again is for the entire arena to go dark. He could be sitting in the ring when the lights come back on.

The former NXT Champion could either remain silent or cut a brief promo stating his intentions. Black is solid enough on the mic to cut a short promo to reintroduce himself to the WWE Universe.

#3. Appear in a pre-taped vignette

Before Penta's debut, WWE ran a vignette where details of the 39-year-old's lucha mask became clearer with each passing week. Most fans knew it was for Penta, and he debuted on RAW on Netflix.

WWE could do a few things in pre-taped segments. They could build to a potential appearance as they did with Penta. He could also appear in a pre-taped message to put the roster on notice.

Black could also send a subtle warning to a star competing at the premium live event. If someone is found backstage lying on the ground after an attack, he could be revealed as the attacker at the Elimination Chamber.

#2. Hijack the show like Ricky Starks

It's always interesting and shocking when a planned spot is taken over by a star coming in through the crowd. This usually occurs when a disgruntled performer feels they must resort to different tactics to get their points across.

Kevin Owens had to force his way onto screens a few times during his feud with Cody Rhodes. Ricky Starks did this on the latest episode of NXT. He claimed that the hottest brand in wrestling needed the hottest free agent on the market.

Black could follow suit and either come through the crowd or take the PLE over during a down moment when Michael Cole and Pat McAfee aren't Yeeting.

#1. Start a WrestleMania angle by attacking an Elimination Chamber participant

The most effective way to make an immediate impact would be if Aleister Black attacks a star competing at the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The card for the PLE isn't full of bouts, so he could gun for someone in the Chamber Match.

John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre have already qualified for the six-man bout. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will battle for a spot on the red brand, while Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest will do the same on SmackDown in a Triple Threat qualifier.

Since he has a history with Rollins, Black could rush to the Elimination Chamber after an elimination and potentially go after The Visionary. The two clashed when Seth portrayed his delusional Monday Night Messiah character who tried to blindside several stars.

He could even target Paul or Cena. Going after Rollins is a big shot. Attacking someone like Andrade or Chad Gable won't make nearly as much of an impact.

