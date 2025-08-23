  • home icon
4 Things Brock Lesnar may have told Nick Aldis during WWE SmackDown

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 23, 2025 05:18 GMT
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; WWE on Twitter)
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com & WWE on X)

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown was live from Dublin, Ireland. The Friday Night Show has done a great job in building the future PLEs. The episode ended with a major Brock Lesnar announcement, which may have significant implications in the coming weeks.

The closing segment of Friday Night SmackDown saw John Cena walking out of the building, where General Manager Nick Aldis rushed to stop him as he heard something from Brock Lesnar and was about to make a major announcement. Logan Paul ran in out of nowhere and swung his fist at Cena's jaw, knocking the former champion out.

Meanwhile, Paul's interference also ruined Aldis's important Brock Lesnar announcement. In this listicle, we look at four things the Beast Incarnate may have told General Manager on SmackDown:

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

#4. His return to WWE Clash in Paris

Nick Aldis is the General Manager, known for keeping his cool and making quick decisions. However, he seemingly panicked when he rushed to John Cena to tell him about what he heard from The Beast Incarnate.

That said, there is a possibility that Brock Lesnar may have informed the SmackDown GM that he would come back at the upcoming Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event.

#3. He would confront John Cena on SmackDown next

Another possibility is that the former WWE Champion may have asked Nick Aldis to arrange a meeting between him and the Last Real Champion during his announced comeback on the blue brand.

WWE's website has been officially advertising Lesnar for the September 12 and 19 episodes of the blue brand. The arch-rivals could have their first face-off after SummerSlam 2025 on September 12.

#2. Push his return on the blue brand early

As mentioned above, Lesnar has been officially announced to return to the Stamford-based promotion next month, potentially building the rivalry between him and Cena leading up to the post-Clash in Paris PLE.

However, The Beast could have pushed his comeback earlier, at next week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown on August 29 at the go-home show before Clash in Paris.

#1. Officially announce a match

Brock Lesnar has been gunning for Cena. He made his intentions clear by attacking the 17-time champion at SummerSlam 2025.

Fans have been anticipating this bout since Lesnar attacked Cena. The Beast Incarnate may have called to tell Aldis to prepare the paperwork for his stipulation match against John Cena at the Wrestlepalooza event.

Edited by Angana Roy
