[WATCH] John Cena knocked out cold by 30-year-old star in a shocking end to WWE SmackDown

John Cena was knocked out cold in a stunning end to SmackDown, just as Nick Aldis was about to announce some really important news. The culprit was a 30-year-old superstar.This week on SmackDown, John Cena chewed Logan Paul up in a promo, where he acknowledged the fan backlash to their match at Clash in Paris. In a way to seemingly pay his respects to the fans, Cena told the 30-year-old Logan Paul that he wanted to face names like Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, The Usos, and Jacob Fatu instead of him. The segment ended with Cena hitting the Attitude Adjustment on the social media megastar. Backstage, Drew McIntyre drilled into Logan Paul the idea of getting his revenge on Cena and making it happen that very night.John Cena looked all jolly and well as he was exiting the arena, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis told him that he just heard from Brock Lesnar. Before he could say anything, Logan Paul swooped in out of nowhere and knocked him out cold with brass knuckles.Nick Aldis went on to chase Logan Paul, who shouted, &quot;See you in Paris,&quot; to Cena. Aldis immediately returned to check on Cena, who barely regained consciousness as SmackDown went off the air.This was an incredible ending to the episode of SmackDown in Dublin. It looked like Cena was getting the last laugh over Logan Paul, but that turned out not to be the case.What Nick Aldis had to say about Brock Lesnar is yet to be known, but we can only presume that it was for a match with Cena at the upcoming WrestlePalooza event in Indianapolis.The other blockbuster WrestlePalooza match is likely to feature Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, giving it an incredible double main event.