4 things we can expect from Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Fight Pit match

The WWE Universe erupted when Seth Rollins accepted Matt Riddle's challenge to settle their differences at Extreme Rules inside a Fight Pit. This is the first time the stipulation has been mentioned on the main roster, so everyone is thrilled to see how this all pans out.

The Fight Pit match has taken place before in NXT. It debuted to critical acclaim and enthralled fans with the sheer brutality it offered. The only way to win is by knockout or submission, and escape is not an option to secure victory.

As such, we look at four things we can expect from Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Fight Pit match.

#4 On our list of things we can expect from Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Fight Pit match: It will probably be the main event of Extreme Rules

Rollins and Riddle will go Extreme.

With Roman Reigns reportedly out of Extreme Rules, the show needs a blockbuster main event. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle inside the Fight Pit could be the card's final match. No one will be complaining if that turns out to be the case.

At the time of writing, no potential matches for Extreme Rules are as well-built as Riddle vs. Rollins. This rivalry has been one of the best things about RAW for the last few months. The climax could be their fight inside the Pit, and WWE must make it a main event to remember.

#3 Rollins incorporates a different kind of offense

Rollins may have to adapt to his MMA-experienced opponent

As mentioned earlier, the Fight Pit is less of a wrestling ring and more of an MMA setting. Given his background in mixed martial arts, Matt Riddle has an advantage over Seth Rollins and is the favorite to win. However, the latter is the most adaptable superstar on the roster and will probably tweak his offense to suit his surroundings.

Rollins could incorporate some submission maneuvers into his arsenal to try and level the playing field. It would be refreshing to see The Visionary adapt to Riddle rather than the other way around. Great storytelling is what we have come to expect from Triple H and the company, and this would be another step in that direction.

#2 We could see one insane top-of-the-cage spot

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle are competitors who love taking risks to put their opponents away. When you put two such wrestlers inside a dangerous structure like the Fight Pit, the risk factor is bound to take precedence over everything else.

Out of the handful of insane spots we are sure to see, a top-of-the-cage spot is very likely. Doing so is incredibly dangerous, but even if we try to tell Rollins and Riddle, our advice will fall on deaf ears. Someone will be in a world of pain after this match, mostly stemming from a risky leap of faith.

#1 Riddle finally gets his revenge on Rollins and wins

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle has seen brutal beatdowns, injuries, scandalous words, and brawls. It looks set to reach another level inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules. We are placing our bets on a feel-good story and Riddle winning out.

Rollins beat his rival at WWE Clash at the Castle, so it's only fair if he tasted defeat at Extreme Rules. Even before their match in Cardiff, he has constantly gotten the upper hand over The Original Bro. It is time for Mr. 420 to put his rival down for good inside the Fight Pit, but not before a hellacious battle.

