A historic reign ends, a cash-in goes haywire - 4 things that can happen at WWE SummerSlam

The 2022 edition of WWE SummerSlam will air on July 30 this Saturday. The premium live event boasts a stacked match card and has plenty of things to be excited about. Headlined by a titanic Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, the show is sure to be a cracker.

Following a critically-acclaimed WrestleMania 38, WWE will want to make their second-biggest event a success as well. There are plenty of things they can do to get fans talking at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Given the unpredictability surrounding the show and the numerous variables floating around, some smart booking could make it a night to remember.

On that note, we look at four things that can happen at WWE SummerSlam when it rolls around this week.

#4. On our list of things WWE can orchestrate at SummerSlam: Ronda Rousey turns heel and becomes champion

WWE loves its nuclear heat moments, and this is a scenario that will generate it in abundance. Fans adore SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and her rise to the top of the women's division. She will take on Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, and everyone wants her to walk out as champion.

Imagine the scenes if Rousey snaps, demolishes Morgan, and beats her to reclaim the SmackDown Women's Championship. It would instantly make her the biggest heel in the company. However, what it would also do is create another Daniel Bryan-like opportunity for the current champion to reclaim the title from her tormentor.

A proper Cinderella run to becoming champion again will be fantastic booking and one whose payoff will be incredible to witness. This storyline could kick off at SummerSlam and give the show its shock-and-rage moment.

#3. Edge returns to cost The Judgment Day

Edge hasn't been seen since Finn Balor and company booted him out of The Judgment Day. The faction has since targeted Rey and Dominik Mysterio and caused them all kinds of problems. They even attempted to get the latter to join their ranks, but the youngster refused to leave his father.

The Mysterios will take on The Judgment Day in a No Disqualification match at SummerSlam. With Rhea Ripley returning on RAW, the babyfaces will be facing a numbers disadvantage heading into the show. However, we are particularly interested in the stipulation, because it allows for interference.

Edge returning and costing the team he built would be a great SummerSlam moment and one that would make sense from a booking point of view. A couple of spears to Balor and Damian Priest would allow Rey and Dominik to take the win at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He could then ally himself with the family in the coming weeks and teach The Prince and his former disciples a lesson.

#2. Sami Zayn costs The Usos the Tag Team Championships

The presence of Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee for the match between The Usos and The Street Profits opens the door for many possibilities. Jimmy and Jey retained their titles at Money in the Bank thanks to a dodgy referee call, and WWE will be keen to avoid that scenario this time.

Sami Zayn could be in the champions' corner for their match against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. If he is, he will no doubt try to help the twins retain, but Jarrett could catch him doing so. We can totally see him booting Zayn out of the arena and The Ones arguing with him, allowing the Profits to blindside them and score the pin and the win.

Such a scenario would crown two deserving champions in Dawkins and Ford and would further the storyline between The Master Strategist and The Bloodline. Zayn will face the wrath of The Usos and maybe even Roman Reigns in the weeks after it, and we are all in for him getting his behind handed to him.

#1. Theory loses his Money in the Bank cash-in

The WWE Universe will love nothing more than Theory not becoming world champion at SummerSlam. After declaring that he will cash in on whoever wins the main event, the possibility of him walking out of the show with two championships is genuine.

While Bobby Lashley is the overwhelming favorite in their United States Championship match, things are not so straightforward when it comes to the main event. Whoever wins the Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but also an extremely beaten-up target for Mr. A-TownDown to cash in on.

However, if Reigns or Lesnar manage to overwhelm Vince McMahon's protege and win the impromptu championship match, fans will cheer it wildly. Everyone hates Theory to the core and wants nothing more than him getting beaten up. If he loses to Lashley and then to the world champion, SummerSlam's ending will be glorious.

