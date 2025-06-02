4 things Carlito could do on WWE RAW

Carlito announced on social media earlier this week that WWE would not be renewing his contract. The veteran revealed that his deal with the promotion would expire in a couple of weeks and joked that his lawyers told him that he would have to pay the company back for how little they used him on television.

The veteran is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW, and JD McDonagh sent him a heartfelt message following news of his upcoming departure from the promotion. WWE could be planning on giving the former United States Champion a sendoff during tonight's show.

Listed below are four things Carlito could do on tonight's episode of RAW:

#4. The Judgment Day could kick Carlito out of the group on WWE RAW

Carlito is a comedic character in The Judgment Day and doesn't wrestle much on television. His last televised match in the company was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, won by Carmelo Hayes in April.

The veteran could suggest that Dominik Mysterio leave Liv Morgan for Roxanne Perez during tonight's episode of WWE RAW, and it may lead to the end of his time in the group. The former United States Champion will be exiting the company soon anyway, so it would make sense for the faction to kick him out in the storyline to explain the disappearance of his character on the red brand.

#3. He could give a farewell speech

The promotion could be planning on having Carlito say farewell to the WWE Universe tonight on RAW. The 46-year-old has become quite popular over the years, and he could give an emotional farewell speech during tonight's show and then get taken out.

When Ricochet exited the promotion last year, the company had Bron Breakker destroy him in the parking lot. WWE might book a mystery star to attack the former champion during his promo tonight in his final appearance for the company. This would be a good way to build up a new star while allowing fans to say goodbye to the legend.

#2. The veteran might not appear on RAW at all

Carlito could have already made his final appearance with the company last week, and he may not be featured on tonight's episode of RAW. However, the promotion might be able to pay tribute to the character during tonight's show.

The Judgment Day could spend some time searching for the veteran backstage during RAW tonight, only to find out that he is not in the building. The legend abandoning The Judgment Day without explanation would be a humorous way to write his character off television.

#1. The former champion could compete in a retirement match

The company may decide to book an impromptu storyline tonight to wrap up Carlito's tenure in the promotion. The veteran could get into an altercation with Penta backstage and challenge him for his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The former AEW star might opt to accept the challenge if The Caribbean Bad Apple puts his WWE career on the line. The masked luchador would pick up the victory tonight on RAW, marking the end of Carlito's time in the company.

The 46-year-old won the World Wrestling Council Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship last week and will continue his in-ring career following his exit from the company.

