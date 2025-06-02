Carlito's next destination after WWE release has seemingly been revealed - Here's what we know

Carlito's first run with WWE, from 2004 to 2010, made him a household name, during which he won the United States, Tag Team, and Intercontinental Championships. The Caribbean Cool's theme song, catchphrase, and love for using apples gained him widespread recognition before he left the company due to a 2010 violation of the Wellness Program.

The former United States Champion did make his return to the company a decade later at the Royal Rumble in 2021, but wouldn't become a mainstay until 2023. Now, two years later, the Caribbean Bad Apple shocked the world by announcing his departure from the company on June 1, 2025. His current contract is set to expire in two weeks and was not renewed by the company, much like R-Truth.

After seeing Carlito with The Judgment Day as a staple of WWE RAW, fans were taken aback by this announcement. However, he might have already revealed his next move.

On May 31, 2025, the former Judgment Day member made his return to WWC. This was the Puerto Rican promotion he worked for following his first departure from WWE. At their Summer Madness pay-per-view, he defeated Ray González to win the WWC Puerto Rican Championship.

This could be a hint at where fans can see the veteran for the foreseeable future. While it is unclear whether he signed a contract with the promotion, his winning the title suggests that the WWC may have significant plans for the star to capitalize on his work in WWE. Nothing has been officially confirmed as of now.

Carlito's departure from WWE could cause major issues

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer recently discussed Carlito's announcement and revealed a key detail on the Wrestling Observer Radio. While in The Judgment Day, he had an ongoing storyline with team member Raquel Rodriguez. With him gone, this storyline would be left halfway.

Dave Meltzer noted that Carlito broke a longstanding WWE protocol by announcing his departure from the company.

"Usually when we hear about these guys being gone and they say it like, put it this way: if you’re gonna be back, I mean the usual protocol, which is why it’s kind of a surprise to me, especially with Carlito, is that if you’re in this situation, they send you out there, you usually get massacred in some way and they blow you off. And then they’ll tell you, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not being renewed." (H/T - Ringside News)

With Mr. Cool announcing his departure from the company after winning the WWC title, this meant that he knew what was coming and had a plan. It will be interesting to see what the former United States Champion does following his release.

