Carlito accidentally breaks long-standing WWE protocol - Reports

Carlito has announced he is wrapping up his second stint with WWE, and in doing so, he may have accidentally broken a long-standing protocol.
The former United States Champion tweeted last night that his contract would be up in two weeks and that WWE has decided not to renew his deal.
In the wake of his heartbreaking announcement, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Carlito going public without letting the creative write his character off television went against WWE's protocol.
"Usually when we hear about these guys being gone—and they say it—like, put it this way: if you’re gonna be back, I mean the usual protocol, which is why it’s kind of a surprise to me, especially with Carlito, is that if you’re in this situation, they send you out there, you usually get massacred in some way and they blow you off. And then they’ll tell you, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not being renewed.'" (H/T - Ringside News)
Carlito is in the midst of a storyline with the Judgment Day, making romantic advances towards Raquel Rodriguez for quite some time. Now that the 46-year-old legend is leaving soon, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic between the two stars will unfold.
Has Carlito landed himself in hot water? Only time will tell.