4 things Charlotte Flair can do on the RAW after WWE Royal Rumble tonight

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble was a major show. The event featured four matches, including an epic and brutal Ladder Match between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes. The event also featured two Royal Rumble Matches. The Men's Royal Rumble Match saw Jey Uso last eliminate John Cena to win. Meanwhile, the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble Match was Charlotte Flair.

Following Flair's big victory, it has been announced that both Royal Rumble winners will be appearing on Monday Night RAW tonight. It isn't clear what either star will do, however, and Charlotte's inclusion is particularly interesting since she will seemingly be a SmackDown star.

This article will take a look at four things the 14-time world champion could do on Monday Night RAW on Netflix tonight. This includes a move with WrestleMania implications, bringing back a legend, and even having an impromptu match. What might The Queen do?

Trending

Below are four things Charlotte Flair can do on the Raw after WWE Royal Rumble tonight.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#4. Charlotte Flair could announce her opponent for WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

The 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match was an epic one. The bout featured returns and surprises with the likes of Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Alexa Bliss all appearing in the celebrated WWE match. Charlotte, as noted, won the bout.

This win means Charlotte will be able to co-headline WWE WrestleMania 41. She could challenge Tiffany Stratton, Giulia, or Rhea Ripley for their respective top title at the biggest show of the year.

When Charlotte Flair appears on Monday Night RAW, she could face the reigning champions and make a huge announcement. Flair could reveal who she is choosing to take on at WrestleMania. For example, The Queen could look Rhea Ripley eye-to-eye and reveal she wants one more match against The Eradicator.

#3. She could bring Ric Flair back to television

Ric Flair is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He is a 16-time world champion who served as one of the biggest names in the industry throughout much of the 1980s and 1990s. He remains a big name and is a multi-time WWE Hall of Famer.

The Nature Boy has been away from WWE for quite a while. Between controversies and working with All Elite Wrestling, Ric simply hasn't been part of the World Wrestling Entertainment family. That is changing, however, as Ric recently taped an appearance for an upcoming show.

Since Ric seems to be in a better place with the company now, Charlotte could officially bring her father back to television. He could hype her up and introduce her tonight. Alternatively, Ric could once again serve as Charlotte's manager moving forward. Regardless, he could return aligned with his daughter.

#2. Flair could cut a promo showing off her rumored new character

Expand Tweet

Before Charlotte Flair's return from injury, it was rumored she would be changing up her character. In fact, it was reported nearly a month ago that there would be major changes. Notably, the video packages promoting her return pointed to this.

Flair is more arrogant than ever. She is flaunting her wealth and success, not shying away from her incredible success. Still, the 2025 Royal Rumble event didn't really allow Charlotte to further explore the character or officially demonstrate it in front of WWE fans.

That could change on Netflix tonight. Charlotte could cut an in-ring promo in front of fans for the first time in over a year and truly show off her updated character. This would also solidify her role as a heel and likely establish her plans moving forward. It would be a win all the way around.

#1. Charlotte could have a match with Roxanne Perez

Expand Tweet

While Charlotte Flair got much attention at the WWE Royal Rumble, she was far from the only standout performer. In fact, the Women's Royal Rumble Match had several stars who made noise and created a buzz, including Giulia, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, and Jordynne Grace, among others.

Perhaps the biggest standout performer at the entire WWE Premium Live Event was Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match and lasted until the end, as she was the runner-up of the bout. Roxanne also set a record for the most time in the match.

Roxanne could show up and confront Charlotte on RAW. The Prodigy could claim that Charlotte got lucky by entering at such a late point in the match. This could then lead to Charlotte and Roxanne going one-on-one, perhaps in the main event. This would be an incredible match and help further establish Perez on the main roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback