Huge Ric Flair return update; first time since WWE release in 2021 - Reports

There's a huge update on Ric Flair's return to WWE for the first time in four years. The Hall of Famer may have a lot to do.

According to a report by PWInsider Elite, Ric Flair has returned to WWE for the first time since he was released by the company in 2021. He reportedly filmed an appearance on WWE LFG earlier this month at the Performance Center in Orlando. What role the star will have in the show is uncertain at this time.

This appearance comes amid rumors that Flair will be making more appearances. There were reports noting that there was talk of bringing Ric Flair back for an appearance at the Royal Rumble.

Flair has not appeared on any WWE programming since his release in 2021 but has instead worked with AEW for Sting's retirement story. Other than that, he has not worked with AEW on-screen either.

As for WWE LFG - the show will see legends of the company appear as mentors for wrestlers aspiring to get into the company and compete for contracts. Several matches for LFG have also been taped before NXT since last year.

It remains to be seen what will happen when The Nature Boy makes an appearance on the show.

