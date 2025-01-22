Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion requested to never wrestle again 

A WWE Hall of Famer has been urged to never step back inside the squared circle for his own well-being. On a recent edition of his podcast, Jake Roberts asked a legend to stay away from in-ring action.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair has famously stepped away from the ring multiple times, only to return again. His first retirement went down at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, where he lost to Shawn Michaels in an emotional affair. However, Flair began competing again a year later after he joined TNA. Though he retired once more in 2011, years later in 2022, he came back for a show billed as "Ric Flair's last match." Recently, it was reported once again that Flair could make another return to the squared circle.

Amid the recent speculation of Flair planning another comeback, Jake Roberts addressed the rumors on his podcast, Snake Pit. The WWE Hall of Famer requested his former colleague to not put his body at risk again.

“Wow, please don’t, Ric. Please don’t," said Jake Roberts. (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

Flair's last match saw him team up with Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Ric Flair could reportedly appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

A couple of weeks back, rumors emerged about Ric Flair potentially making his return at Royal Rumble 2025 in a non-wrestling capacity. There's been no official announcement on The Nature Boy's appearance yet, meaning the company could be keeping it under wraps as a surprise for the fans at the Indianapolis show.

With Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, gearing up for her in-ring return after more than a year, there's a chance he could accompany her at the premium live event if she participates in the Women's Rumble match. Apart from that, a potential interaction with John Cena could be an interesting prospect, as both The Leader of Cenation and Flair are currently tied at 16 World Titles.

Whatever the case, there's no doubt if The Nature Boy does show up, it could generate a great pop from the live crowd in attendance.

