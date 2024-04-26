4 things CM Punk must do on WWE SmackDown this week - Face-to-face confrontation with top name, verbal attack, and more

It is almost time for one of WWE's biggest television events of the year: the 2024 Draft. Technically, the Draft will be held across two nights, beginning on SmackDown tonight and finishing up during RAW on Monday. Given the blue brand's popularity, however, tonight's show could be the most viewed of the two.

Tonight's edition of SmackDown will be held live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. According to WrestleTix, around 11,000 fans will be in attendance for the show, which is a significant improvement from when RAW was last held in the same building over a year ago.

Part of the uptick in attendance can likely be attributed to CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar has been announced for both nights of the 2024 Draft despite currently being out of action due to an injury.

It isn't clear what The Voice of the Voiceless will do on the blue brand tonight, but there are a few things he should be doing. This article will take a look at a handful of different things CM Punk must do when he appears on Friday Night SmackDown later tonight.

Below are four things CM Punk must do on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. He must kick off the 2024 WWE Draft

The easiest layup WWE can offer on SmackDown is to have CM Punk kick the show off tonight. The Straight Edge Superstar always gets eyes on the product and if his music hits, people will tune in.

Depending on what his role is, Punk could kick off the show and likely do so as a representative for the WWE 2024 Draft. He could take to the podium and reveal the first-round picks, which may ironically even include The Straight Edge Star himself.

This, of course, is provided he isn't doing anything more substantial on the show. Regardless of whether he is or isn't, kicking SmackDown off with The Voice of the Voiceless is the right move.

#3. CM Punk needs to have a confrontation with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is on top. The American Nightmare is the Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating Roman Reigns for the prized title during WrestleMania XL Sunday. This was a two-year journey for Cody following his return to the promotion in 2022.

As the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody will have his first title defense at Backlash France when he clashes with AJ Styles. While the bout will surely be an epic one, Triple H and company officials are no doubt trying to plan for more big-time feuds and matches for Rhodes.

Arguably the biggest and most exciting name for Cody to defend his gold against is CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar could confront Rhodes, congratulating him on his title win but also making it clear that when he returns to the ring, he will be gunning for the WWE Title. This would be a short but exciting teaser for a major feud.

#2. He needs to take a few shots at DM Hunk

As noted, CM Punk is currently injured. He suffered the injury during the 2024 Royal Rumble where he made it to the final two. Prior to that, however, he was hit by a Future Shock DDT that tore his tricep.

It was Drew McIntyre who hit the move, and the two have already made it clear they don't like each other. In the months since then, things have only gotten worse, with plenty of verbal jousting, cheap shots, brawls, and even t-shirts being made to mock the other performer.

Punk has made it clear that he's coming for Drew when he is ready to step back into the ring. Taking that into account, it is important for the story to remain interesting and on people's minds. Punk must take some shots at Drew McIntyre during SmackDown to help keep the storyline going ahead of his impending comeback.

#1. Punk needs to have a segment with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is a veteran of pro wrestling and the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. While he's done a lot in his career, his work with The Bloodline over the past four years or so has arguably been his finest. It was cinema.

His relationship with The Bloodline and the future of the group are up in the air now, however. Roman Reigns and The Rock are away, and Jimmy Uso was brutally kicked out. Solo Sikoa now runs the stable alongside his MFT, Tama Tonga.

Heyman clearly fears Solo Sikoa and may need an exit strategy from the group. A perfect exit for him could be by re-aligning with CM Punk. The two have been friends and foes on screen in the past. Punk and Heyman must have a segment together, even if just to tease an alliance in the future. This will give Paul something when The Bloodline implodes or he is kicked out of the stable.