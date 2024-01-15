4 things CM Punk could do at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, Australia

CM Punk is gearing up for WWE's upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, with the desire to win the traditional Rumble match. Besides this, The Best in the World is also set to be a part of Elimination Chamber, which will emanate live from Australia on February 24.

WWE hasn't revealed The Second City Saint's role in the high-profile event, opening the door to multiple opportunities. That said, let's discuss four things CM Punk could do at this year's Elimination Chamber.

#4 CM Punk could host Elimination Chamber 2024

One of the things Punk might do at Elimination Chamber is host the event. Last year, John Cena hosted the Payback Premium Live Event, drawing a positive reaction from fans.

Having The Best in the World as Elimination Chamber's host will surely generate significant buzz among the fans. It could also allow the company to utilize CM Punk in a unique way ahead of WrestleMania 40.

#3 CM Punk might wrestle at Elimination Chamber

The former WWE Champion could set foot inside the squared circle at Elimination Chamber, as Australian fans would love to see him in action next month.

Elimination Chamber will mark the final premium live event before WrestleMania 40. Hence, the company might want Punk to gain momentum ahead of The Show of Shows.

After their recent interaction on RAW, Punk and Drew McIntyre are seemingly at odds. The company could decide to culminate their budding rivalry on a big stage like Elimination Chamber 2024.

#2 The Best in the World might become a special guest referee

Besides being a host or wrestling, Punk might participate in the event by becoming a special guest referee for a major match. The potential scenario could see CM Punk officiate a bout for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE booking CM Punk as the special guest referee for Rollins' potential match could heat up their rivalry. They are expected to lock horns at WrestleMania, and Elimination Chamber might be the perfect occasion to take the program to the next level.

#1 Punk could cut a promo to hype the Perth crowd

CM Punk is widely known for his impressive mic skills. Hence, he could feature in a memorable promo segment on the show. The Second City Saint might address his WrestleMania opponent and create hype for his match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A fiery segment from the 45-year-old star will become the talk of the town, allowing WWE to produce an unforgettable event for Australian fans.

