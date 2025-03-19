4 things to expect when Seth Rollins confronts Roman Reigns and CM Punk on WWE SmackDown

WWE Monday Night RAW aired yesterday live from Brussels, Belgium and it featured an in-ring segment with Seth Rollins. The Visionary discussed the recent return of Roman Reigns and his ongoing issues with CM Punk.

Ad

During the segment, Rollins acknowledged that Roman will be appearing on Friday Night SmackDown this week. He also noted that CM Punk plans to be on the blue brand to go face-to-face with The Tribal Chief.

In an exciting move, Rollins then revealed his plans for Friday Night SmackDown in Italy. Seth will be going to SmackDown alongside CM Punk with plans to confront both The Second City Saint and The Tribal Chief.

Ad

Trending

Needless to say, an already intriguing SmackDown just got a whole lot more enticing. What will happen when Seth Rollins confronts Roman and Punk? This article will look at four things fans can expect from the upcoming segment.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Below are four things to expect when Seth Rollins confronts Roman Reigns and CM Punk on WWE SmackDown.

#4. A WrestleMania match could become official

The first and perhaps most obvious point is that a match between the three former WWE Champions could be made official on SmackDown. Naturally, a bout of this magnitude is likely to be made for WrestleMania.

Ad

When all three men are together, they'll all likely blame each other for none of the trio having a major title match at WrestleMania 41. Costing each other wins in the Royal Rumble, or in the case of Punk and Rollins, the Elimination Chamber Match, has backfired tremendously.

After some harsh words thrown back and forth, a major challenge could be made. CM Punk may be the one to ultimately challenge both guys to a fight. Nick Aldis might even come out to make it official. Regardless, their bout will likely be confirmed on Friday.

Ad

#3. Paul Heyman won't choose a side between Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Heyman is in an interesting spot in this three-man rivalry. While he has no love for Seth Rollins at all, he does have a storied history with the other two WWE stars, CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Fans are anticipating who he'll ultimately take the side of. On one hand, Heyman serves as The Wiseman for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. On the other hand, he has been supportive and friends with CM Punk on and off-screen in WWE for many years.

Ad

While fans will no doubt be hopeful for an answer on SmackDown, they probably won't get one. Instead, Heyman will remain relatively non-committal, attempting to appear supportive and friendly for both men. Eventually, though, he will have to choose a side. It just probably won't come this Friday.

#2. Seth Rollins will potentially cause things to get violent

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are very different WWE stars. If someone were to break down their personality traits, in-ring styles, and even cosmetic features, it would become clear how distinctly unique each man is.

Despite that, the three men do share one key characteristic. All three former WWE Champions are hotheads. Be it issues with Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre, or each other, it seems like they've all snapped and have been enraged in the last six months or so.

Ad

Of the three, Seth Rollins might just be the most aggressive right now. That could prove to be true on Friday, as there is a high chance that blows get thrown. If they do start to fight, it'll probably be Seth Rollins who swings first. He just can't help from losing his temper.

#1. CM Punk will verbally ruffle feathers like nobody else can come WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it might be Seth Rollins who gets violent first on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it might be thanks to CM Punk. The Second City Saint may be the one to cause The Visionary, and from there all three men, to throw hands on the blue brand.

Punk will do that by doing what he does best: run his mouth. Nobody in pro wrestling talks quite like CM Punk does. When he is angry or wants to stir up controversy, he can cut promos like nobody in WWE can. He drops pipe bombs on a regular basis.

Given how much The Visionary already hates Punk, it will be easy to ruffle his feathers to the point of causing violence. It will be more interesting to see if The Straight Edge Superstar manages to also get under Roman's skin enough to make the OTC take a swing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback