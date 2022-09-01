Attacks The Bloodline, Confronts a former rival- 4 Things that could happen when Braun Strowman returns on RAW next week

The rumor mill is rife with reports of Braun Strowman's potential return to WWE. Per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the former Universal Champion is expected to make a comeback on next week's RAW.

Triple H has brought back several recently released superstars, including Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis. WWE is seemingly interested in bringing The Monster Among Men back, heralding a brighter future for him in the promotion.

On that note, we explore four things that could happen if and when Braun Strowman potentially returns to RAW next week.

#4 Braun Strowman could confront Roman Reigns and lay waste to The Bloodline

The Monster Among Men was one of the first men to feel the fury of The Tribal Chief upon Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2020. Reigns later pinned Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at Payback to win the Universal Championship.

The Head of The Table remains at the top of the food chain today, but his days at the top may be numbered if Strowman returns. The former Wyatt Family member has previously defeated and obliterated Roman Reigns. Who could forget when he flipped an ambulance over with The Big Dog inside in April 2017?

Confronting the top dog in the business and laying waste to his loyal stooges, i.e., The Usos, on your first night back, is an excellent way of getting everyone's attention. It would immediately put the locker room on notice and send a serious message.

#3 Braun Strowman could stand face-to-face with Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman crossed paths in 2019.

Speaking of massive returns, Tyson Fury is rumored to make an appearance at WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday. The Gypsy King may be looking to make a full-time return to the wrestling business, but the transition may not be smooth.

Some fans may recall that Tyson Fury battled Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. It was a night Strowman would want to forget, as the charismatic boxer defeated him via count-out. Although WWE tried to protect The Monster Among Men, his credibility seemingly suffered in the process.

The former Universal Champion has a bone to pick with the British boxer. Fury may be in attendance on RAW next week to cut a casual promo, but his evening could quickly go sideways if Braun Strowman returns to rechallenge him.

#2 The Monster Among Men could dominate Omos on his first night back

Omos may be in for a surprise on RAW.

The biggest man on WWE's roster today is Omos. The former RAW Tag Team Champion was pushed heavily while Vince McMahon was in control of the creative, but Triple H hasn't treated him as such a priority.

Braun Strowman's name is bound to come up near the top of the list when one thinks of big men. Upon making his debut in 2015, The Monster Among Men became one of the most feared behemoths on the main roster. Over time, his in-ring ability and fitness improved, and he became a major star.

MVP could be cutting a promo and hyping the crowd up before issuing an open challenge on behalf of Omos. Strowman's music could then hit the crowd's roar, and the returning powerhouse could make quick work of The Nigerian Giant.

#1 The Monster Among Men could run through the entire locker room backstage

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



: ble.ac/2ol0C5h Braun Strowman goes WILD, ambush attacks Roman Reigns. Tips over ambulance carrying him Braun Strowman goes WILD, ambush attacks Roman Reigns. Tips over ambulance carrying him 😳🎥: ble.ac/2ol0C5h https://t.co/BdhsMytNp2

Braun Strowman is like a feral wild animal inside the squared circle. When The Monster Among Men is in a bad mood, destruction follows. Fans can recall his rampage in the immediate aftermath of WrestleMania 33. From tipping over an ambulance to breaking the ring, Strowman tore the house down.

WWE could do an interesting angle on his return where random superstars are found unconscious in the locker room, heralding that a mystery assailant is on the loose. Throughout the night, a series of attacked stars can be shown, with potential victims ranging from Austin Theory to Dolph Ziggler and even The Miz.

The night could end with Adam Pearce addressing the mystery attacks, only for Strowman to reveal himself as the assailant and destroy Pearce and the security guards.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh