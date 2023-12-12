4 Things that could happen if Damian Priest leaves The Judgment Day - First-ever WWE world championship victory, faction to collapse?

Could a top WWE faction be in for a major shake-up? There is more and more reason to believe that The Judgment Day may soon be down a member. This is despite the fact that the stable has been so dominant.

Damian Priest has had issues with other members of the group regularly for months. It was first primarily Finn Balor and Priest who were butting heads. It later became JD McDonagh, prior to The Irish Ace actually joining the dominant stable.

Lately, The Archer Of Infamy has had issues with Rhea Ripley. Despite the two previously being as thick as thieves, they've been at each other's throats as of late. Much of this surrounds Priest's odd desire to be the leader of The Judgment Day. This is despite the fact that the faction prides itself on not having a leader.

There's a strong chance that Priest could end up out of the group sooner rather than later. He seems clearly frustrated and may walk out on them for good. This article will look at what may happen if he leaves the fearsome faction.

Below are four things that could happen if Damian Priest leaves The Judgment Day.

#4. The Judgment Day could collapse without him

The Judgment Day is a powerful faction. It currently consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. At least until he was attacked, R-Truth also thought he was a group member. They run the company.

Still, there's no denying that as far as the male WWE Superstars in the group go, one stands out among the rest. Finn is an incredible wrestler, but Priest is bigger and stronger than the Irishman. He's also far ahead of JD and Dirty Dom. That means his absence could really hurt the stable.

In fact, his absence could tear the group down entirely. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh are just not a major threat as a trio. They may all be talented, but they lack the dominance Priest brings. Judgment Day may collapse altogether without the powerful former United States Champion.

#3. He could focus on the Money in the Bank briefcase

Damian Priest and Seth Rollins

One aspect about Damian Priest many may be forgetting is that he's currently one match away from winning a world title in WWE. The Archer Of Infamy is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase and contract.

As Senor Money in the Bank, Priest can challenge for a world title at any time within one year of capturing the case. Realistically, he can target any men's title in the company, but typically, the Money in the Bank holder goes after the world title of WWE RAW or SmackDown.

All of The Judgment Day drama often distracts Damian from his goal of winning a world title. If he leaves the faction, he can focus on challenging Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, or even Ilja Dragunov. Regardless, his singles career could finally take off.

#2. He could feud with his former stable

While there's a chance that The Judgment Day collapses without Damian Priest, that may not actually be the case. Stables in WWE often survive even without a key member involved. Sometimes, they end up thriving and succeeding beyond the wildest expectations.

Alternatively, issues could then arise between the stable and the former members. For example, when Randy Orton was kicked out of Evolution, he feuded with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Batista in the subsequent months.

Damian Priest could replicate that move and feud with The Judgment Day if he leaves the top WWE faction. He could attempt to make friends with former rivals or go it alone. Regardless, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio would be in trouble.

#1. Damian Priest could move to a different WWE brand

Damian Priest

While feuding with The Judgment Day could be fun, sometimes the best move for a superstar moving away from their faction is to move on entirely. The best example of this is WWE star Main Event Jey Uso.

Jey left The Bloodline and immediately dealt with major headaches. This led to him quitting WWE altogether temporarily. He later returned but did so on Monday Night RAW instead of SmackDown. This has led to much success for the Samoan star.

Damian Priest could make a similar move. He could abandon RAW if he ends up out of The Judgment Day. This could lead him to SmackDown with the likes of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and others. Alternatively, it could mean that he returns to NXT to win the NXT Championship finally.

