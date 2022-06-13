4 things that could happen if Riddle dethrones Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown 

After weeks of getting beaten down, Riddle will finally get the opportunity to take revenge on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. By knocking off Sami Zayn last week on SmackDown, he earned a championship match against The Tribal Chief and will be his first challenger since WrestleMania 38.

This week's episode will be huge for Riddle and for WWE in general. While Reigns is undoubtedly the overwhelming favorite, you never know what might happen. If WWE were to decide that this is the week to do something outlandish, The Original Bro could end up being the man who dethrones The Head of the Table and wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If this happens, the WWE landscape will be altered and many things regarding the product will change. As such, we look into our crystal balls and try to predict what will happen if Riddle beats Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown.

#4 On our list of things that could happen if Riddle defeats Roman Reigns: The shock would drum up massive interest in the product

Riddle winning after all his setbacks would be iconic

For nearly two years, Roman Reigns has ruled WWE with an iron fist. While it has been nice to see him beat (SMASH) his peers one after another, we can't help but say that it has become a little standard-fare these days.

When Riddle walks into SmackDown as Reigns' first challenger since WrestleMania 38, he will do so as a massive underdog. However, if he were to shock the world and pin The Tribal Chief clean in the middle of the ring, it would drastically alter the WWE landscape. Subsequently, the interest in future episodes would be massive and simply must-watch.

#3 Riddle would become an instant megastar

Riddle with the world title would be the talk of the industry

Riddle is pretty over with the WWE Universe and is one of the best performers in the company. He ranks pretty high on the proverbial tier list when it comes to credibility and has also held a couple of titles.

Should Riddle do the unthinkable and dethrone Roman Reigns, however, it would catapult him to megastar status. Not only would he be the face of WWE, but also one of the faces of the wrestling industry. We are living in a time when the key to becoming top dog in WWE lies in defeating Reigns and shutting him up. If our bro ends up doing it this week, his overnight rise will be meteoric.

#2 The plans for Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will have to be put on hold

Drew McIntyre officially challenged Roman Reigns to a showdown a couple of weeks ago. On the RAW side of things, Cody Rhodes declared that he wants to challenge for the world championship, which puts him firmly in Reigns' crosshairs.

Both these matches are riding on the hopes that The Big Dog holds on to the championship. However, if Riddle knocks him off his perch, he will be the target for McIntyre and Rhodes. As a result, those dream matches will lose their appeal and will have to be postponed.

#1 It gives RAW and SmackDown a full-time fighting champion

Roman Reigns is currently not appearing as often on weekly shows due to his commitments outside WWE. It is being reported that he will continue to do so for a while, which leaves the product without a top champion every single week.

Riddle could assume that role should he beat Reigns this week on SmackDown. It would also be nice to see a RAW superstar given the spotlight. Riddle winning the title would have the top champion competing on both shows against all comers, and that is something WWE could use at this moment in time.

