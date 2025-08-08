4 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

After an impressive RAW after SummerSlam, the WWE Universe will witness the episode of SmackDown following the Biggest Party of the Summer this Friday.The scenario of the Friday Night show has changed completely, as John Cena is no longer the Undisputed WWE Champion, and Brock Lesnar is also back in the Stamford-based promotion. In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on SmackDown this week.#4. Drew McIntyre may confront Cody Rhodes on the showDegenerate George @DGen_MediaLINKCody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre feels like the BIGGEST Raw match we’ve had in the last couple of years WHAT A TREAT #WWERawCody Rhodes is the current WWE Champion as he dethroned the Franchise Player at SummerSlam. With Lesnar attacking Cena, it seems that a rematch between Cody and John will not take place immediately, and instead, the American Nightmare will get a fresh challenger.Considering this, Drew McIntyre stands a firm chance to confront the Undisputed Champion on SmackDown. He has defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match at SummerSlam with Logan Paul.With McIntyre having momentum on his side, he could be a great opponent for Rhodes for the Clash at Paris Premium Live Event.#3. Bianca Belair turns on Jade CargillBianca Belair is not currently an active part of the SmackDown storyline due to an injury. The EST of WWE can make her return after being medically cleared in tonight's episode of the blue brand by turning heel on Jade Cargill. The Storm failed to defeat Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at SummerSlam and now has no feud as such.𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 @TwistedJohnXLINKbianca belair getting cleared for action this upcoming week?? OH WE GETTING BIANCA VS JADE AT CLASH IN PARISBelair making her comeback and turning against Cargill could be a perfect feud for both stars, and it could even emerge as a major feud on the Friday Night show.#2. Jimmy Uso may turn heel and join MFTJimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are already in a war against Solo Sikoa and his MFT. With the help of the Family Tree, Solo managed to retain his United States Championship at SummerSlam in a Steel Cage match against the Samoan Werewolf. In the post-match, Fatu destroyed the MFT, which indicates that their feud is yet to be over.Meanwhile, SmackDown tonight could witness an unexpected twist when the Big Jim could turn his sides and join the current United States Champion. Jimmy could be frustrated by Sikoa's numbers game advantage, and hence ends up joining them.Also, Big Jim may realize that he is making all efforts to make Jacob Fatu champion again, and he will get no benefits in return. Hence, it's better to join the MFT rather than being on the side with the Samoan Werewolf.#1. Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena again on SmackDownBrock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam and destroyed John Cena. Now, the Cenation Leader is set to appear in tonight's edition of SmackDown, and Lesnar is likely to make his presence felt too.If the Beast appears on the Nick Aldis show, it's likely that the 17-time World Champion will once again witness his wrath, as Lesnar could destroy him again on the show. This could be done to set up a match between them at the Clash at Paris 2025.