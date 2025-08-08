4 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

By Love Verma
Published Aug 08, 2025 03:05 GMT
Brock Lesnar attacks John Cena at SummerSlam. [Image credits: USA Network X]
Brock Lesnar attacks John Cena at SummerSlam. [Image credits: USA Network X]

After an impressive RAW after SummerSlam, the WWE Universe will witness the episode of SmackDown following the Biggest Party of the Summer this Friday.

Ad

The scenario of the Friday Night show has changed completely, as John Cena is no longer the Undisputed WWE Champion, and Brock Lesnar is also back in the Stamford-based promotion. In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#4. Drew McIntyre may confront Cody Rhodes on the show

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Cody Rhodes is the current WWE Champion as he dethroned the Franchise Player at SummerSlam. With Lesnar attacking Cena, it seems that a rematch between Cody and John will not take place immediately, and instead, the American Nightmare will get a fresh challenger.

Considering this, Drew McIntyre stands a firm chance to confront the Undisputed Champion on SmackDown. He has defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match at SummerSlam with Logan Paul.

Ad

With McIntyre having momentum on his side, he could be a great opponent for Rhodes for the Clash at Paris Premium Live Event.

#3. Bianca Belair turns on Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair is not currently an active part of the SmackDown storyline due to an injury. The EST of WWE can make her return after being medically cleared in tonight's episode of the blue brand by turning heel on Jade Cargill. The Storm failed to defeat Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at SummerSlam and now has no feud as such.

Ad
Ad

Belair making her comeback and turning against Cargill could be a perfect feud for both stars, and it could even emerge as a major feud on the Friday Night show.

#2. Jimmy Uso may turn heel and join MFT

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are already in a war against Solo Sikoa and his MFT. With the help of the Family Tree, Solo managed to retain his United States Championship at SummerSlam in a Steel Cage match against the Samoan Werewolf. In the post-match, Fatu destroyed the MFT, which indicates that their feud is yet to be over.

Ad

Meanwhile, SmackDown tonight could witness an unexpected twist when the Big Jim could turn his sides and join the current United States Champion. Jimmy could be frustrated by Sikoa's numbers game advantage, and hence ends up joining them.

Also, Big Jim may realize that he is making all efforts to make Jacob Fatu champion again, and he will get no benefits in return. Hence, it's better to join the MFT rather than being on the side with the Samoan Werewolf.

Ad

#1. Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena again on SmackDown

Ad

Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam and destroyed John Cena. Now, the Cenation Leader is set to appear in tonight's edition of SmackDown, and Lesnar is likely to make his presence felt too.

If the Beast appears on the Nick Aldis show, it's likely that the 17-time World Champion will once again witness his wrath, as Lesnar could destroy him again on the show. This could be done to set up a match between them at the Clash at Paris 2025.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications