4 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (November 14, 2022) 

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Nikki Cross become the new 24/7 Champion. Also, on the show, Theory faced a crashing defeat after cashing in on his Money in the Bank briefcase due to an attack from Bobby Lashley.

However, the show lacked some quality bouts. The creative team will be looking to change that when WWE RAW emanates live from KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 14, 2022.

WWE has announced that Finn Balor will take on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship in the upcoming episode. Furthermore, Elias will join forces with Matt Riddle to take on The Alpha Academy on Monday night.

On that note, let's take a look at four things that could happen in the upcoming show.

#4. Rhea Ripley joins Team Damage CTRL for Survivor Series: WarGames

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw the company announce the Women's WarGames match for Survivor Series 2022. The event will now feature Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and 2 T.B.D.) taking on Team Bayley (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and T.B.D.).

While there have been murmurs of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to take the two remaining spots on the babyface side, the upcoming episode of the red brand could witness Damage CTRL recruit Rhea Ripley on their team.

The Role Model recently revealed that she would be interested in having Ripley on her team for the Women's WarGames match. Fans can expect the creative team to officially add the Judgment Day member to Team Bayley on Monday night.

#3. AJ Styles and co. costs Finn Balor his match against Seth Rollins

Finn Balor answered Seth Rollins' open challenge for the United States Championship last week on WWE RAW. However, his plans to win the championship were thwarted after AJ Styles, and The O.C. showed up with Mia Yim to take out The Judgment Day.

Following that, WWE announced that Balor will take on The Visionary for the United States title in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, potential interference from Styles and The Good Brothers looks to be on the cards once again. The creative team could have Styles show up with The O.C. and Mia Yim to cost Balor his match against Rollins.

#2. Matt Riddle and Elias make quick work of Alpha Academy

Elias took on Otis in the previous episode of the red brand. However, he succumbed to a loss after interference from Chad Gable. Following the event, WWE announced that Matt Riddle will join forces with Elias to take on the Alpha Academy on Monday.

Fans can expect the babyface duo to make quick work of their rivals in the upcoming episode. Elias and The Original Bro could dominate their rivals to earn a major victory. However, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the duo of Elias and Riddle.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW to lay waste to Bobby Lashley

Despite losing the match, Bobby Lashley dominated Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2022. Following that, he laid waste to Seth Rollins in the previous episode of WWE RAW before destroying Austin Theory.

Truth be told, fans have been craving to see this vicious and ruthless side of The All Mighty. However, the immovable force could collide with The Beast Incarnate on Monday night. Yes, given that things are far from over between the duo, Brock Lesnar could return to WWE RAW to exact his revenge on Lashley.

The Beast Incarnate could lay waste to the former United States Champion, laying down the foundations of a rematch for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Should Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley happen at Survivor Series WarGames? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

