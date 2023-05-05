4 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown before Backlash 2023 (May 5, 2023) - Roman Reigns' ultimatum, former champion returns 

The final edition of WWE SmackDown before Backlash 2023 is scheduled to emanate live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, on May 5, 2023.

WWE has announced two matches for the event so far. Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to take on Karrion Kross in singles action, while The O.C. will lock horns with The Viking Raiders in a tag match. Furthermore, Bad Bunny is also scheduled to appear on the show.

The following piece will look at four things that could happen on Friday's show.

#4. Former 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny returns and stands tall over Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown

As you may know, Bad Bunny will go one-on-one against Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight match at Backlash 2023. The company has announced that the former 24/7 Champion will return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to hype the match.

Fans can expect the famous Puerto Rican rapper to fire verbal volleys at Priest. The company could further spice things up by having the duo get involved in a physical confrontation. If that happens, Bunny may once again get the better of The Judgment Day member on Friday's show.

#3. Karrion Kross defeats Shinsuke Nakamura after interference from Scarlett

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Karrion Kross vs Shinsuke Nakamura feud being setup? I do not mind that at all #SmackDown Karrion Kross vs Shinsuke Nakamura feud being setup? I do not mind that at all #SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to take on Karrion Kross on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, things may not end well for The King of Strong Styles as he could succumb to a loss in the match after potential interference from Scarlett.

The creative team could have Kross' real-life wife interfere in the match to cost Nakamura. A huge win against the former Intercontinental Champion would add some much-needed momentum behind The Doomwalker's back. Moreover, this would also act as an apt explanation for Shinsuke's loss.

#2. The O.C. defeats The Viking Raiders

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness The O.C. take on The Viking Raiders in a tag match. Fans can expect the babyfaces to earn a win over their rivals.

While potential interference from Valhalla could be on the cards, the creative team could have AJ Styles get involved to even the odds.

On another note, with the Styles-led faction being drafted to SmackDown in the recently concluded WWE Draft, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The O.C. in the future.

#1. Roman Reigns' Ultimatum to The Usos

The Usos have failed to get on the same page as Roman Reigns in the last few weeks. While they had a chance to earn The Tribal Chief's trust again, they failed to regain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, losing their match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former tag champs, along with Solo Sikoa, will now take on Sami, KO, and Riddle at Backlash. The upcoming episode of SmackDown could see Paul Heyman issue an ultimatum to The Usos on behalf of Roman Reigns. The Wiseman could warn the twins to take care of Zayn, Owens, and Riddle once and for all, or else there would be dire consequences.

Are you excited about the final WWE SmackDown before Backlash 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

