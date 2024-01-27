4 things Hulk Hogan can do at the 2024 Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will take place in St. Petersburg, Florida, and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has appeared in vignettes hyping up the event. The Hulkster's spot in those promotional videos has raised the question of whether he will appear at the show in some capacity.

2024 also represents 40 years of Hulkamania. With those two factors combined, Hogan may be on WWE screens sooner rather than later.

If The Hulkster does show up at the 2024 Royal Rumble, there are a few ways he can be used. Here are four things that Hulk Hogan could possibly do at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#4. He could accompany Logan Paul to the ring for his match

Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The two stars have traded barbs in and out of the ring and even had an altercation at the WWE Performance Center ahead of their showdown.

Earlier this week, Paul told the world that he signed a new deal with WWE. Hulk Hogan liked the social media post, calling the Maverick 'gifted.' Since he gave Paul his endorsement, Hogan could meet up with Logan backstage.

The Hulkster could also accompany Paul to the ring for his match against Owens. Due to being a legendary face, Hogan could decide to deck Paul if he cheats to defeat the former Universal Champion.

#3. Hulk Hogan could host the event

Would Hogan agree to be the special guest host for another WWE event?

As mentioned, with the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania, WWE could opt to have Hulk Hogan as the special guest host for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Hulkster shared hosting duties with Titus O'Neil back at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida.

The Hulkster could be used as a special attraction for the 2024 Royal Rumble. The card of the event only has four official matches, so an in-ring segment with the Hall of Famer could be in the cards.

Hogan could also make some big announcements if WWE decides to drop any bombshells throughout the night.

#2. Would Hogan enter the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match?

Hulk Hogan has eliminated many stars in the Rumble matches.

During one of Hulk Hogan's vignettes, he discussed the history of the Royal Rumble. He went over his history in the namesake match and also the history of recent winners.

When it comes to wrestling legends, few have careers like Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster is synonymous with pro wrestling and brought it to the masses during his heyday in the 1980s.

Older wrestling stars always like to tease the possibility of one more match. During one of the hype videos, Hogan said he 'had one more in him.' Was that an allusion to entering the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match? If so, he would have to tread carefully.

#1. A showdown with Roman Reigns

This year is special for Hulk Hogan for a few reasons. As previously mentioned, it is the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania. The Hulkster blew up the landscape of pro wrestling in the 1980s.

2024 is also special for Hogan because his record as the WWE Champion could fall. After winning the WWF Championship from The Iron Sheik, Hogan would hold the title for a total of 1,474 days.

As things currently sit, The Tribal Chief has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 1,244 days and counting. The Rumble vignettes could foreshadow a potential face-to-face showdown between Hogan and Reigns. It would make sense, given that the two people closed in the record books, to meet up before the record is possibly broken.

Are you excited about the 2024 Royal Rumble?

