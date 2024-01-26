Hulk Hogan sends a message to Logan Paul after his major announcement 

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently sent a message to Logan Paul on social media after the latter's big announcement.

The current United States Champion revealed in a recent Instagram post that WWE renewed his contract, which means that he will be staying with the Stamford-based company for the foreseeable future. The Maverick is currently scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this Saturday.

In the same Instagram post, Logan Paul can be seen training at the Performance Center for his upcoming bout. The Maverick has received a lot of praise for his in-ring work, as his matches have been very impressive even though he has only been doing this since 2022. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan commented on the post by calling the Maverick "gifted."

You can check out a screengrab of Hulk Hogan's comment on Logan Paul's Instagram post below:

Hulk Hogan said Logan Paul was gifted.

What does future has in store for Logan Paul remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar John Cena recently shared his honest opinion about Logan Paul as a wrestler

John Cena recently made his appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The 16-time World Champion shared his thoughts on Logan Paul as a WWE Superstar by stating that he would have been skeptical about the latter in the past, but he saw that the current United States Champion cared about what he was doing in the ring.

"I'll give you two answers. Me 10 years ago, I would've been very skeptical, but the business has changed, and because the business has changed, and we have better distribution in that you can find us in more places... the perception of what we can offer has changed, and people come to us seeing opportunity, not just what they can take from this place," John Cena said.

Cena went on:

"And right away, with what you're willing to sacrifice, in terms of your health and well-being, with the moves that you do, I can tell that you give a s**t, and that means a lot. You're not here to just do the thing once. You went from, like, special guest to full-time superstar in five minutes, and that's very refreshing. I think it speaks volumes to you understanding what the WWE can offer, and how the WWE has changed."

Logan Paul expressed his interest in facing John Cena in the future. That would undoubtedly be a big match, and it would attract a lot of eyeballs.

