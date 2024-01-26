Current champion makes major announcement about his future in WWE ahead of Royal Rumble

At WWE Royal Rumble, current United States Champion Logan Paul will have his first title defense. Ahead of the event, he took to social media to make a massive announcement.

The Maverick won the U.S. Title at Crown Jewel last November by beating Rey Mysterio. He will defend the gold for the first time this Saturday night against Kevin Owens. The social media megastar has only competed in a few matches in WWE, but he exceeds expectations every time he steps into the ring. He's received a lot of praise from wrestling insiders and veterans for his work.

Logan Paul recently took to Instagram to announce that WWE has renewed his contract, which means he'll be part of the Stamford-based company for much longer.

"Royal Rumble this Saturday, one thing y'all didn't know, I've been at the PC for a couple of months. The WWE renewed my contract, breaking news. And I figured this was going to be a full-time job, maybe I stop treating it as a hobby," he said. [0:01-0:27]

WWE veteran Bobby Lashley recently took a dig at Logan Paul

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The All Mighty took a shot at The Maverick's part-time schedule.

He added that if he had won the tournament, he would've dethroned Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

"I just got jumped from behind by Santos and his group," Lashley said. "Now, think if I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash. If I was the one to get in [with Logan Paul], I'd take that title away from him, and I'm there every day."

It'll be interesting to see whether Kevin Owens will dethrone Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble to capture the title.

