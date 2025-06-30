4 things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW tonight 

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing later tonight. The show is set to start earlier than usual, as the program will begin at 6 PM EST. This is two hours earlier than the standard start time of 8 PM EST.

Tonight's show should be quite interesting. Not only will the program build towards Evolution, an all-female premium live event, but the show will also deal with the fallout from Night of Champions. On top of that, RAW will aim to promote Saturday Night's Main Event.

One star who will certainly appear on RAW, although it isn't entirely clear in what manner, is Jey Uso. The big name had a great 2025 so far via winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match and the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Things haven't quite gone his way recently, however, so fans are interested in what his next step is. This article will take a look at a handful of things Jey can do on RAW.

Below are four things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. He could offer to be in Goldberg's corner at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Jey Uso losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on WWE Monday Night RAW several weeks ago was quite the blow. It was shocking, to say the least, and fans still aren't quite over it.

Time doesn't slow down in WWE, however. Gunther doesn't get much of a vacation, as in less than two weeks, he will be putting the coveted World Heavyweight Title on the line against the legendary Bill Goldberg in Da Man's last match ever.

This means Jey probably won't get a rematch anytime soon, but he can still be involved in the title picture differently. On RAW, Jey could offer to be Goldberg's corner man at Saturday Night's Main Event. This will be to both support Da Man, but also to make sure Gunther avoids any funny business. The Ring General isn't above cheap shots, after all.

#3. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso could reunite full-time

The Usos are a tag team comprised of Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Real-life twin brothers and the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, the pair will go down as arguably the greatest tag team in World Wrestling Entertainment history.

While they have united a little bit at various points, The Usos have mostly been broken up for two years now. Jey has chased and found singles success in WWE. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso has had moderate success on SmackDown, although it hasn't translated into championships.

Now that Jey has lost another singles title, it may be time for The Usos to reunite. They could either announce the decision to go to SmackDown together and join that stacked tag team division, or the pair could work together to take down The New Day on Monday Night RAW.

#2. He could challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He won the coveted prize in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. That bout also featured Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor.

Now that Jey has lost his coveted World Heavyweight Title, he may still want to obtain more gold in WWE. As a result, he could appear on Monday Night RAW and challenge Dominik Mysterio to a future championship bout.

Of course, Dominik is injured at the moment, but since his title wasn't stripped away, it seems as if he'll return soon. This could mean that Jey might challenge Mysterio to a match as soon as Saturday Night's Main Event in two weeks or even for SummerSlam.

#1. Jey could turn heel

Jey Uso is one of the most beloved babyfaces in WWE today. There is no doubt about just how insanely popular he is with live fans. While some on social media are more critical of The Yeet Man, that is a small minority of the audience.

With that being said, with a small minority beginning to turn on him and heartbreaking losses to Gunther and Cody Rhodes, there is a chance Jey Uso is ready to crack. In fact, he could break under the pressure and turn heel on WWE RAW.

Uso, who is a nice guy, has shown he can have a dark side before, especially when he was part of The Bloodline. That side could rear its ugly head on RAW. Perhaps he could snap on someone like AJ Styles, who is completely innocent, simply because he's frustrated with his position. Things could then get progressively worse over the coming weeks.

