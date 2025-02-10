4 things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW this week

Jey Uso is the talk of the WWE Universe and has been for over a week now. The former Bloodline member competed in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match last Saturday. Not only that, but Jey went on to win the bout.

Uso managed to eliminate John Cena last to win the entire thing. That was incredibly special and fans erupted. As a result of his major win, Jey Uso now has a guaranteed world championship match at WrestleMania.

That show is still over two months away, however. Before Main Event Jey Uso can headline The Show of Shows, he will appear on Monday Night RAW later tonight. This program is one of many on The Road To WrestleMania, but there is a lot of fan interest nonetheless.

This article will take a look at four things Jey could potentially do on tonight's show. This includes making his WrestleMania announcement, helping a lucha star in need, and even revealing plans to talk to another top champion. What might Jey do?

Below are four things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW this week.

#4. He could announce he'll appear on WWE NXT on Tuesday

Jey Uso had a busy week on WWE television last week. After winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jey first had a face-to-face confrontation with Gunther. He then appeared on SmackDown and did the same with Cody Rhodes.

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and she was also quite busy, but she took it a step further. Not only did the Women's Royal Rumble Winner confront Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton, but she also appeared on WWE NXT to confront Giulia.

Oba Femi is the NXT Champion, which means, in theory, Jey could challenge the Nigerian star. As a result, he might reveal on RAW tonight that he'll be appearing on NXT tomorrow to go face-to-face with the dominant champion. This would give NXT a nice boost.

#3. Jey Uso could choose Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent

Jey Uso's confrontation with Gunther on WWE Monday Night RAW last week was quite intense. It was also emotional. Prior to Gunther coming out, Jey was moved to tears by the amazing reaction from the fans.

Unfortunately, that nice moment went down the drain thanks to the World Heavyweight Champion. The 2024 King of the Ring put down Jey, claiming he didn't deserve another title opportunity and that if Jey makes the mistake of choosing Gunther, he will make him pay.

Come WWE RAW tonight, Jey could test Gunther's threat and see how real it is. Uso could reveal that he is indeed choosing Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship for WrestleMania. This would officially kickstart their rivalry ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals.

#2. He could help Penta against Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser

Penta joined WWE late last year and made his official debut with the sports entertainment juggernaut a couple of weeks into January. Since joining RAW, Penta has managed to defeat Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser in singles matches.

Unfortunately, things went south for Penta on WWE Monday Night RAW last week. After defeating Ludwig, Pete Dunne made his presence known and teased an attack. Instead, Kaiser then laid Penta out from behind. It appears The Bruiserweight and the Imperium member have formed an alliance of some kind.

Penta can't take both men on by himself, but this could be where Jey Uso comes in. Given Ludwig's ties to Gunther, who Jey has an issue with, Uso could stand up to him and Pete Dunne, helping Penta even the odds in the process. They could even make for quite the tag team if the two sides collide.

#1. Jey could wrestle AJ Styles on his RAW return

Jey Uso is far from the only star set for a big return at WWE Monday Night RAW tonight. For example, AJ Styles will be making his return to the red brand during the big show tonight. This comes after he returned to the ring in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Previously, Styles was a star on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Adam Pearce revealed AJ was a last-minute move to RAW as part of the Transfer Window. A feud with Bron Breakker was then teased. Now, AJ will officially return to RAW.

If Triple H, Adam Pearce, and company officials truly want to make a splash, they could make a massive main event for later the same night. AJ Styles could go one-on-one with Jey Uso, perhaps with the idea that if AJ wins, he could take Jey's spot as a WrestleMania headliner.

