4 things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW this week 

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing tonight on Netflix. The show has been on the streaming platform for over a month now and has featured some big matches and memorable moments.

Ad

One of the faces of this era of Monday Night RAW is Jey Uso. Main Event Jey Uso spent years as a tag team performer and as a member of The Bloodline, but now he's looking to become a top star all on his own.

The first major step was last year, when he won the Intercontinental Title. Although he has since lost it, Jey has done something arguably even bigger: He won the Men's Royal Rumble match. Needless to say, his career is on the upswing.

Ad

Trending

What will Jey do tonight on RAW, though? This article will examine four possibilities, including being beaten down by a top champion and introducing a brand new bodyguard to watch his back.

Below are four things Jey Uso can do on WWE RAW this week.

#4. He could get jumped again by Gunther

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther and Jey Uso have had a history together. Every time they go at it, The Ring General stands tall in the end. Saturday Night's Main Event was an example of this. As a result, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion warned Jey not to choose him as his WrestleMania opponent.

Jey did indeed choose Gunther, however. The Ring General promised beatings every week until WrestleMania if Uso decided to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship, but Jey chose him anyway despite the promise.

Ad

As a result, come WWE RAW, Gunther could continue to live up to his promise. The Ring General could jump Jey Uso and brutally attack him by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee ringside, just like he did last week. This time, Jey might not be able to fend him off.

#3. Jey Uso could turn the tables and jump Gunther

Gunther has routinely victimized Jey. The Ring General verbally eviscerates the OG Bloodline member, but also lays into him physically with vicious chops, Powerbombs, and other methods of punishment.

Ad

On WWE RAW last week, though, Jey overcame the beating and proceeded to get a few licks in himself. He even hit a dive from the ring to the floor on top of both The Ring General and WWE security at the same time.

During tonight's episode, Jey could decide to get the upper hand before Gunther can even come after him. Either backstage or in the ring, Jey could sneak attack Gunther and turn the tables on the former King of the Ring winner. This would be sweet revenge after past attacks from the violent champion.

Ad

#2. He could announce a stipulation for his title match at WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Ad

As noted, Jey Uso and Gunther aren't strangers. They have wrestled over the Intercontinental Championship and World Heavyweight Championship in the past on both WWE RAW and Saturday Night's Main Event.

As a result, some fans feel like a rematch at WrestleMania is somewhat lackluster. To alleviate these concerns, Triple H and company officials could decide that their WWE WrestleMania bout will feature a stipulation or gimmick of some kind.

Jey Uso could announce the stipulation on RAW. For example, he could challenge Gunther to a Last Man Standing match or a Street Fight. This would be fitting, given the violent attacks and brawls the two have had while also leveling up the match in the eyes of fans who may be less enthusiastic over a standard rematch.

Ad

#1. Jey Uso could hire a bodyguard in Omos to keep him safe

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Jey Uso truly can't stop Gunther from these vicious beatdowns, he may need some help. If he doesn't find any, Jey might not make it to WWE WrestleMania 41. Instead, Gunther could injure Jey before the show arrives.

It is imperative that Uso makes it to the big show, and the best way to do that is by hiring a bodyguard. There are numerous stars on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT who could fit the bill, but the best option might be Omos.

The WWE star recently made some appearances in Pro Wrestling NOAH, and fans are eager to see him again. Omos showing up and helping Jey fight off Gunther would be absolutely shocking, but it would also keep Gunther at bay for the next two months. They'd be an odd pairing but an enjoyable one, to say the least.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback