4 Things John Cena can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a thrilling main event of SummerSlam Night Two. However, that was not the worst part. Right after his match, Brock Lesnar made a thunderous return and laid out Cena with a devastating F5. Following the shocking turn of events, fans have been wondering what's next for the WWE legend.

The Cenation Leader is advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Montreal, Canada. The show will see the fallout of SummerSlam 2025, and there is a good possibility that things may get chaotic tonight. From calling out The Beast Incarnate to an ugly brawl spilling all over the arena, several things can happen on the blue brand.

Let's take a look at four things John Cena can do on SmackDown tonight:

#4. Acknowledge Cody Rhodes for his SummerSlam victory

One of the first things John Cena can do tonight is address his SummerSlam match. The Franchise Player could tell the WWE Universe how he and Cody Rhodes tore the house apart in MetLife Stadium this past weekend. Moreover, the 48-year-old could heap praise on his SummerSlam opponent.

He could acknowledge Rhodes as the worthy successor of the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena could reflect on how The American Nightmare helped him return to his real self (babyface roots). He could back Cody Rhodes' ability to carry the Stamford-based promotion on his shoulders.

#3. Address Brock Lesnar's attack on him

One of the biggest things that became a headline from this past weekend is Brock Lesnar's WWE homecoming. John Cena could take the center stage tonight to deliver a heated promo, addressing Lesnar's attack on him at SummerSlam. He could call out the former Universal Champion for a confrontation, seeking answers.

While The Beast Incarnate may not show up, Cena could continue to unleash a verbal scathing against him. He could challenge Brock Lesnar for a match at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris. Following that, The Cenation Leader could simply walk away from the ring.

#2. Have a confrontation with Brock Lesnar in the ring

Tonight's episode of SmackDown may see a heated confrontation between two bitter rivals. During his promo, John Cena could call out Brock Lesnar, and the latter could show up. The two superstars could stand toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring, staring coldly at each other.

Cena and Lesnar may get involved in a heated exchange of words, reigniting their rivalry. Things could escalate to the point where Nick Aldis might deploy a horde of security personnel to prevent the eruption of chaos. Clash in Paris is still weeks away, and WWE might avoid showing a physical altercation between them.

#1. John Cena may get involved in a massive brawl

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are both expected to be in the house for tonight's SmackDown. There is a strong possibility that they could confront each other, and this could lead to a potential brawl. The Cenation Leader might want to exact revenge on the former Universal for what the latter did at SummerSlam 2025.

An ugly brawl could spill all over the arena with both superstars throwing punches at each other. They could wreak havoc at the ringside, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Soon after, the referees and officials may rush onto the scene to separate Cena and Lesnar and prevent the potential chaos.

