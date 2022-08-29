4 things John Cena is yet to accomplish in WWE

No one in their wildest dreams predicted the John Cena who stepped up to face Kurt Angle in 2002 to become the wrestling legend he is today. In two decades, he etched his name into wrestling folklore and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring.

Cena has won countless matches and championships throughout his career. His gimmick saw him gain a massive fan following and become one of the biggest draws in the industry. The Cenation Leader's resume has a lot in the achievements section, not least of which is a set of 16 world championship reigns.

However, for all his greatness, even Cena is yet to accomplish some things in his WWE career. We look at four such things that elude him to this day.

#4 On our list of things John Cena is yet to accomplish in WWE: Becoming Intercontinental Champion

John Cena has won the world championship, the United States Championship, and even the tag team championship. However, one title he has never won is the Intercontinental Championship. Indeed, we can't remember the last time he even challenged for it.

Cena winning the IC Title would make him a Grand Slam Champion, which is why we are surprised he hasn't pursued it already.

John, if you are reading this, please return and challenge Gunther for the title because we are eager to see that matchup.

#3 Becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

With WWE unifying their two world titles into one, whoever is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion automatically becomes the top champion in the industry. John Cena has 16 world title reigns to his name, but what he doesn't have is a reign with the latest and most credible championship in the company today.

As an extension to the previous point, Cena has never won the Universal Championship. Should he return to WWE for an extended run, we expect nothing less than him staking his claim to the top title. Winning it would make him a record-breaker and history-maker, which leads us to...

#2. Becoming the WWE Superstar with the most world championship reigns in history

It's been five years since Cena won his 16th world title

John Cena and Ric Flair are currently tied for 16 world championship reigns each. Given how the latter is retired (or is he?), Cena has a free shot at breaking his record. Should he manage to do it, he will become the most decorated world champion in WWE history.

Cena won his 16th world title in 2017 when he beat AJ Styles in one of the finest matches of his career. In the five years that have passed, the roster has only been upgraded.

The Champ will have to go through a top name to become a 17-time champion, and it won't be easy.

#1 Becoming a WWE Hall of Famer

We all know John Cena is a future WWE Hall of Famer, but he is yet to be inducted into it.

Given his achievements and how great an ambassador he has been for the company, it is but a formality at this point.

We have no doubt that the second Cena announces his retirement, WWE will pull out all the stops to induct him into the Hall of Fame. His speech is sure to be legendary, and we can't wait for it.

The Face that Runs the Place is yet to get into the club of immortals, but he is well on his way there and ahead of schedule.

