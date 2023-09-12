4 things John Cena may do on the Grayson Waller Effect on WWE SmackDown this week: Resuming feud with long-time rival, major title challenge

John Cena is unquestionably one of WWE's greatest superstars of all time. According to how the promotion chooses to bill The Face That Runs The Place, however, Cena may very well be the single greatest of all time.

Part of the reason why Cena is so beloved by fans is his true passion for pro wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment. An example of his passion is that as soon as he had time off from acting and hosting, he immediately found his way back to the titanic wrestling promotion.

His next appearance will be on this week's upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He'll be a guest on Grayson Waller's controversial talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect. Exactly what will be discussed remains to be seen.

This article will take a look at a handful of things that may happen when the 16-time champion appears on the show. This includes a major world title challenge and a surprise beatdown by cocky SmackDown stars.

Below are four things John Cena may do on the Grayson Waller Effect on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. He may call out The Miz after the A-Lister's behavior last week

Expand Tweet

The Miz is one of WWE's most tenured performers. He has been with the company for the better part of the past two decades. During his time in the promotion, it could be argued that his greatest rival has been John Cena.

The pair headlined WrestleMania together and have clashed at numerous other events. They even had issues at the most recent WWE Payback event. Then Cena was one of the targets of a rant by The Miz on last week's episode of RAW.

That outlandish rant could end up being noticed by the 16-time world champion. John may acknowledge Miz's antics and go on to challenge the former reality television star to a match. Given their respective ages, it may be the last chance for the two to clash in a major way.

#3. John Cena could try to have a proper match with Grayson Waller

Expand Tweet

John Cena appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect during WWE SmackDown should be interesting. Every time John talks, fans listen. Waller never shuts up, so the contrast should be a fun one.

Beyond that, this isn't the first time the two have interacted in a WWE ring. John appeared at Money in the Bank in London, and the cocky Waller interrupted the segment. After a back-and-forth promo, Cena hit Grayson with the Attitude Adjustment.

Some believed that their segment would lead to a match, but it never happened. Now that Cena is set to be around for several more weeks, he could finally challenge Waller to a proper match either on SmackDown or at Fastlane.

#2. He could challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns

There is nobody in pro wrestling on the level of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been a world title holder for over three years straight.

Reigns has defeated numerous current and former WWE stars during his title reign. One name that he managed to knock off in the past is John Cena. Despite that, Cena did win a tag team match against Roman and Sami Zayn during the last SmackDown of 2022.

John would still love to break the world title record he shares with Ric Flair and earn a measure of revenge. The best way to do that is by using the Grayson Waller Effect platform to challenge The Head Of The Table one more time.

#1. Cena may get jumped by Austin Theory and Waller

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

The question about what John Cena may do on WWE SmackDown often leads fans to think about big-time matches and a change in his career trajectory. Unfortunately for Cena, what he may do is get beaten down.

Grayson Waller has a new friend in WWE. He and Austin Theory have recently bonded, and their bromance has led to the pair technically being undefeated in tag team action on television. Of course, that's only from one match, but still, A-Town Down Under are yet to lose.

Thanks to their bond and both men despising Big Match John, Theory and Waller may beat down the Hollywood star. It would send a major message to the rest of the company, and most importantly, it would make both men feel as if they finally got one over on The Face That Runs The Place.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.