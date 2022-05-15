3 things you didn't know about The Shield

The Shield was one of the greatest WWE factions of all time. Everyone knew what was about to happen when 'Sierra, Hotel, India, Echo, Lima, Delta, SHIELD' blared over the speakers, and that was a beatdown for whoever stood in the ring opposing them.

Making their debut as The Shield, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins marched into Survivor Series 2012 and made a statement by destroying everything in sight. This would come to define the faction over the years, with The Hounds of Justice synonymous with aggressive success and invincibility in the ring.

With Ambrose departing for All Elite Wrestling in 2019, a reunion looks unlikely. Nevertheless, the fact remains that in its seven-year lifespan, The Shield wrote their names into the history books and became an all-time great faction in wrestling history.

Despite being a very popular team, there are some bits about them that fans may not be aware of. On that note, here are four things you probably didn't know about The Shield.

#3. Michael Cole was told to excessively hype all three superstars

One of the biggest reasons Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins became instant successes on the main roster was their portrayal as legitimate main-event stars right from the beginning. The commentary team deserves credit for it, especially Michael Cole on the night the faction debuted.

Cole was told by those backstage to hype each individual up as they destroyed everything in sight. Each of the debutants was named by Cole, who left no stone unturned in letting fans know that they were some of the best prospects from NXT. The enthusiastic introduction got The Shield off to a flying start, and there was no looking back from there.

#2. They were performing on NXT even after their debut

The Hounds of Justice were pulling double duty for a while

We all remember Kevin Owens showing up on the main roster to challenge John Cena while being NXT Champion. However, not many are aware of the fact that The Shield continued to make appearances on NXT despite making their main roster debuts.

When The Hounds of Justice debuted, Seth Rollins was still NXT Champion. However, this detail was not mentioned on the main roster shows at all. They refused to acknowledge Rollins being champion on the developmental brand despite him and his teammates pulling double duty.

#1. Battleground 2016 was not the first Shield Triple Threat

At Battleground 2016, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and then-WWE Champion Dean Ambrose met in a mega triple threat match for the championship. WWE marketed it as the first time the members of The Shield were battling each other, but that was not the entire truth.

The first time the three superstars locked horns was at FCW. They did battle for an opportunity to face FCW Champion Adam Rose for his title. Reigns picked up the win by pinning Ambrose. Perhaps it wasn't a coincidence that nearly five years later, the reverse happened at Battleground.

Edited by Brandon Nell