WWE Crown Jewel 2023 easily lived up to its hype. From surprising title changes to unexpected celebrity appearances, Riyadh was thoroughly entertained with an exciting evening of in-ring action and decent storytelling.

With such a noteworthy event, fans learned much about the Stamford-based company's future. Here is an extended look at 4 things we learned at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#4. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will likely be the World Heavyweight Champion heading into the Road to WrestleMania

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins proved his mettle at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Once Seth 'Freakin' Rollins dispatched a cunning Shinsuke Nakamura, a determined and aggressive Drew McIntyre, with some much-needed newfound aggression, stepped up to challenge the Visionary at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

With a highly supportive crowd and the new attitude, McIntyre had the edge over Rollins. However, the World Heavyweight Champion prevailed in yet another high-stakes championship bout.

Until now, McIntyre posed the greatest threat to the Visionary. Despite the imminent danger, Rollins persevered through to prove his mettle as a fighting and resilient champion.

Moreover, the champion also survived another Money in the Bank cash-in attempt by Damian Priest, reinforcing the stronghold the 37-year-old RAW Superstar has over the gold.

The booking decision showed Triple H's faith in Rollins as the "Face of Monday Night RAW." With limited credible challengers in sight, it seems likely that the World Heavyweight Title will not change hands until the Road to WrestleMania comes around.

#3. Kairi Sane will have a significant role in the Women's Division in the coming months

In a twist that very few people saw coming, Kairi Sane returned at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 to help fellow Japanese star IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship.

While the reunion was heartwarming, one could not help but notice Bayley's reaction at ringside. The leader of Damage CTRL did not look too pleased with Sane's return.

Kairi Sane may inadvertently or intentionally drive a wedge between Bayley and SKY, furthering the differences between the two friends. Moreover, there is always the possibility that Sane could turn against the WWE Women's Champion to begin her pursuit of the title.

Either way, it seems as if the returning Sane will certainly have a significant impact on the Women's Division in the final months of the year.

#2. Triple H affirmed his faith in Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is undoubtedly a massive fan of Logan Paul, and The Game affirmed his faith in the ultimate influencer at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

The Maverick, only in his eighth match, was up against the United States Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio. There was a great mismatch in the experience of the two competitors, and Mysterio seemed like the favorite.

However, Triple H, seeing a bright future ahead for Paul, booked the Maverick to win the United States Title. To the hardcore fan, handing a title to a part-time celebrity is seldom a good idea, but fans have their fingers crossed as The Game looks to launch the YouTube sensation's wrestling career.

#1. John Cena is on borrowed time

"The Greatest of all Time" John Cena lost again in Riyadh.

John Cena's current run came to a disappointing end at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 as he lost an important match to a dominant and merciless Solo Sikoa.

Ten Samoan Spikes put the 16-time World Champion for the three-count. A defeated Cena got back to his feet to be greeted with a massive standing ovation. A rather emotional Michael Cole delivered a heartfelt tribute to "The Greatest of all Time" on commentary.

In a sense, it felt like a send-off. The future seems incredibly uncertain for The Cenation Leader. He has not won a match in over 2000 days, and his body is breaking down. By all means, it now seems that retirement is on the horizon, and John Cena is on borrowed time.

