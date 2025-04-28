4 things Logan Paul can do on WWE RAW following huge announcement

Logan Paul is on cloud nine after beating the legend AJ Styles in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 41. The Maverick might be a hated heel in WWE, but his in-ring skills are undoubtedly amazing. He has often been criticized for being a part-timer in WWE, but his performances in the ring have silenced many of his critics too.

After beating Styles, Paul is now headed for big things in WWE, and fans might see a glimpse of that on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The former United States Champion announced on his social media handle that he has a "message to deliver" on tonight's episode of the red brand show. Since his announcement, the fans have been wondering what it could be.

On that note, we list four things Logan Paul can do on RAW this week.

#4. Announce himself as the next ally of The Rock in WWE

There's a growing discussion over who could be the next to side with The Rock in WWE. With the recent heel turns of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and even Becky Lynch, speculations have arisen that these people could join The Rock and become his allies. Another name who can also jump ship along with The Final Boss is Logan Paul.

He exhibits all those qualities of a greedy star who wants everything, and on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, he can announce himself as The Rock's guy. The Maverick can reveal that he and The Rock had a word over this and that The Final Boss has promised him a great future in WWE if he becomes his man.

#3. Announce his move to Friday Night SmackDown

Since SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will step in for Adam Pearce this week as RAW GM, Logan Paul can come out and tell Aldis that he'll be moving to Friday Night SmackDown henceforth. It's a fact that Paul has beaten legends like AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio on the red brand, and now he can eye matches with superstars like Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and even someone like Roman Reigns.

Moreover, a superstar shuffle is generally expected after WrestleMania, and Logan Paul is expected to move to SmackDown this year. Therefore, the 30-year-old superstar can announce his departure from RAW tonight.

#2. Announce his addition to The Judgment Day as its leader

A big announcement from Logan Paul could also be him joining The Judgment Day as its next leader. A rift in the heel faction has been on the cards for w while now due to ongoing friction between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Moreover, Dom has been advocating for a new member of the group and who could be a better choice than the top heel superstar on the red brand - other than Logan Paul.

Paul can announce himself as the newest member of The Judgment Day after backstage discussions with Dominik. He can then seemingly take over the leadership by attacking Finn Balor, leading to a face turn for The Prince. The two stars can clash at WWE Backlash next month.

#1. Challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash

Logan Paul's message could even be for Jey Uso. He can challenge The Yeet Master, saying that he has beaten top stars in the company like AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio already, and he is the rightful candidate to dethrone him as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Last year, Paul challenged Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship after WrestleMania 40, but couldn't beat him. This year, it could be Jey Uso making his first title defense at Backlash against Paul.

The ball is in Logan Paul's court, and it would be interesting to see whether he wants to take a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship or not.

