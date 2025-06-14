4 things that may happen if Cody Rhodes wins WWE King of the Ring

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes won his King of the Ring qualifying match on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Now he is in the semifinal of the KOTR Tournament and stands a chance to win it and earn a title shot for the Undisputed Championship.

Here are four things that could happen if The American Nightmare wins the 2025 KOTR Tournament:

#4 Cody Rhodes could dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam

As the winner of the King of the Ring Tournament, Cody Rhodes could then head to SummerSlam in New Jersey to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This would be a title rematch for The American Nightmare, who had dropped the top gold to The Franchise Player at WrestleMania 41.

Interestingly, John Cena noted on this week’s episode of RAW that he had 18 more appearances left in his Farewell Tour. After his SmackDown appearance this week, he has just 17 left. It is worth noting that SummerSlam 2025 will take place on August 2 and 3.

Thus, Cena’s appearance count will be significantly lower by this time, especially when he is currently entangled with CM Punk and R-Truth. Thus, with a handful of appearances left in his Farewell Tour, Cody Rhodes may likely dethrone the 17-time World Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3 Randy Orton could turn heel on Cody Rhodes

While Cody Rhodes defeated Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest to advance to the semifinal, Randy Orton also reached the semis after beating LA Knight, Aleister Black, and Carmelo Hayes. Now, the two friends could face each other in the final at Night of Champions on June 28.

Right before his qualifying match, The Viper told John Cena in a promo that he had him beat at WWE Backlash in May. He also warned The American Nightmare, saying that he wouldn't hesitate to bury him if he got in his way. However, if Rhodes defeats Orton, there is a chance that The Apex Predator could turn heel on him.

The Viper is already plagued by the voices in his head that are trying to bring back his Legend Killer side. He almost Punt Kicked Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber and John Cena at Backlash. If The American Nightmare denies him a title shot against Cena, the voices in Orton’s head could cause a heel turn.

#2 Gunther may not see good competition for some time

Gunther reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship on this week’s episode of RAW. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso by making him pass out to a Sleeper submission move. So far, the Austrian hasn’t been booked for Night of Champions. Moreover, he would most likely defend his title at SummerSlam since the premium live event will be spread across two nights.

Right now, Sami Zayn is being projected as Gunther’s next challenger. The OG Bloodline member has also punched his ticket to the semifinal round of KOTR after defeating Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta. However, if he or the other participant from RAW loses in the KOTR Tournament, an alternative opponent for Gunther will need to be arranged for The Biggest Party of the Summer. This will leave the World Heavyweight Championship wide open for a strong challenger.

#1 The Rock may return to disrupt Cody Rhodes

The Rock made his last appearance at Elimination Chamber, where he attacked Cody Rhodes alongside John Cena and rapping megastar Travis Scott. The Final Boss had punished The American Nightmare for refusing to be his corporate champion and selling his soul. The Franchise Player later dethroned Rhodes at ‘Mania 41 with the help of Scott.

So far, The Final Boss hasn’t made any appearance to meddle in the affairs of The American Nightmare. He was also absent from Saturday Night’s Main Event when Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso took on John Cena and Logan Paul, with Rhodes pinning Cena for the win.

However, it is unlikely that The Rock will miss The Biggest Party of the Summer. Thus, The Brahma Bull could show up at the New Jersey event and cost The American Nightmare a win against John Cena, protecting the title run of The Last Real Champion for longer.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rhodes.

