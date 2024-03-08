4 Things you probably did not know about The EST of WWE Bianca Belair

When the WWE Universe looks at Bianca Belair, they see a strong, fun-loving woman. In her interactions with the media, she often comes across as a sweet person, which is a major reason why the WWE Universe reveres her. However, when she gets in the ring, the former women's champion strikes terror into the hearts of her opponents.

While plenty is known about The EST, much remains left to discover. In this article, we will look at four things about Bianca Belair that the WWE Universe might not know:

#4. Bianca Belair competed in track & field

Bianca Belair usually manages to look a class apart inside the squared circle of WWE. While years of training and experience have contributed to the same, her past as a track and field athlete has made it easier to transition to something as demanding as professional wrestling.

During her time at the Austin-East Magnet High School, The EST got her start in track & field. Eventually, she became so good at it that Belair attended three universities and had a six-year track and field career.

#3. She worked as a sales representative

Bianca Belair's next step after her track & field career was moving into CrossFit. However, she had to abandon her career in the discipline due to overtraining. This led to Belair working a 9-5 job as a sales representative at a flavoring company in Atlanta.

It's probably in this very job that she learned the art of never giving up and staying determined. Her prior experiences have played a crucial role in shaping her.

#2. Mark Henry got Bianca Belair into the WWE

WWE is considered to be the peak of professional wrestling. Wrestlers from around the world train and compete for years to secure a spot in the promotion and still fail. However, when it came to Bianca Belair, she never really had an independent wrestling background before WWE.

Belair's entry in the Stamford-based promotion happened due to a life-altering DM from WWE legend Mark Henry. Impressed by her CrossFit and athletic ability, Henry, who worked for WWE as a talent, offered to arrange a tryout. The rest, as they say, is history.

#1. She makes her gear

While wrestling is physical and brutal, it has to be entertaining at the end of the day. This is a major reason professional wrestlers must focus on their entire game, not just their in-ring abilities. Choosing the right gear to wrestle in is also an important element.

Bianca seems to have mastered this element. The EST has developed a reputation for making her gear in the Stamford-based promotion. This is indeed very impressive since Belair has wrestled in some of the best gears over the years.

