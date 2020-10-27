4 Things you may have missed at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

WWE Hell in a Cell boasted just seven matches, but the show was still able to last for more than four hours when the pre-show is included. Three of these matches were contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure - a battleground typically reserved to settle the most personal of rivalries.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso took a step forward in their feud when Uso was forced to surrender in their Universal Championship bout after his brother Jimmy was put in danger. Elsewhere, Sasha Banks became a Grand Slam Champion when she lifted her first SmackDown Women's Championship, whilst Randy Orton became a 14-time World Champion after finally defeating Drew McIntyre.

It was a night that was stacked with entertainment, so naturally there were a few fleeting moments that the WWE Universe may have missed.

#4. Black and white attire

One interesting note coming out of Hell in a Cell was that both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso - as well as Sasha Banks and Bayley - decided to visually co-ordinate for their matches. Roman Reigns as the heel wrestler in black whilst his cousin was in white and Sasha Banks wrestled in white whilst Bayley wore new black attire.

It seems as though this was a visual way for fans to tell the heel and face apart since the bright red Hell in a Cell structure had caused some issues for some fans when it was first introduced.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre didn't continue the trend in their WWE Championship match, though. Both opted to wear black, which is the attire that the two Superstars have been well-known for wearing throughout their careers.

Advertisement

#3. The cameraman completely missed the bump

The obligatory Hell in a Cell bump didn't come until the final match of the night, when Drew McIntyre fell off the side of the cell and went through the table. It was one of the biggest stunt of the whole card. However, despite all of the build-up to the bump, the cameraman managed to miss it.

Drew was seen falling from the side of Hell in a Cell from a distance, before the camera cut forward. By this time, unfortunately, the impact had already happened. This isn't the first time that a cameraman has missed something important during a show since Dolph Ziggler was quite outspoken about it following Edge's missed spear during this year's Royal Rumble. The error meant that many fans missed a full view of the biggest bump of the night, something that Vince McMahon won't be happy about.

#2. Bayley tries to get the help of the official

Advertisement

Throughout the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell it appeared that the official was on Roman's side since he was pushing hard for Uso to quit. This came across as odd since Roman Reigns is a heel, but balance was restored in the match between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Bayley had become quite sweaty throughout the match and asked the official to help her to undo the tape that she wanted to use on the kendo sticks. Of course, the official told her that he wasn't allowed to do that much to Bayley's annoyance. This led to Bayley's plan completely breaking down and her kendo stick model failing to work.

#1. Throwback to Hell in a Cell 2015

5 years ago this month Bayley did that to Sasha...now the tables have turned lol nice callback on that finisher miss Banks 😏🔥 #WWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/8NI5Nd2nLV — Michelle🦁 (@FabulousBoss_) October 26, 2020

Five years ago this month, Sasha Banks and Bayley collided in the first-ever female Ironman match in WWE history. The two women fought it out as part of NXT: Takeover Respect and put the women's division on the map. On that night it was Bayley who came out on top and retained her NXT Women's Championship when she was able to get Banks to submit.

Last night at Hell in a Cell, Banks showed that she hadn't forgotten the outcome of that match since she used the same finisher that Bayley used to defeat her in 2015 to win their latest meeting. The storytelling in this match seems to have skated under the radar.