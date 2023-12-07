3 things Randy Orton can do on WWE SmackDown this Friday

Last Friday on SmackDown, WWE's Apex Predator Randy Orton, officially signed with the blue brand after the GM Nick Aldis persuaded him to join the show.

With The Viper now officially part of a show, fans are starting to fantasy book various opponents for Orton, and with him having been gone for over a year, the list of matches feels endless.

Join us as we take a look at 3 potential angles or segments that Randy Orton could be a part of this Friday on SmackDown.

#3 - Crosses the boss

After a verbal back and forth between Nick Aldis and the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, The Viper chose to sign for the blue brand.

This led to Aldis and Randy Orton sharing a moment in the ring which saw them lift their arms together in celebration. However, as many know, The Viper should never be trusted, as he then chose to hit his new GM with an RKO.

This moment marked Randy's first time back on SmackDown since May 2022, after being out of action due to a series of difficult back injuries. During a recent interview on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Randy reflected on his 18 months away, as well as how it feels to be back in WWE.

"I just had 18 months off recovering from spinal fusion. I was kind of faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. It's almost like I got a second lease on my career here. I'm not going to take a day for granted. Not a second in that ring for granted. Even now, more so than the matches you would have seen a year ago when you first started or a couple years ago, I'm feeling even more in my element now." (H/T BleacherReport)

With Nick Aldis and Randy almost certain to cross paths again, an angry GM may try to get an apology out of Orton, which could then lead to The Viper hitting his boss with another RKO this Friday.

#2 - Orton helps an old WWE rival

As well as Randy Orton's triumphant return at Survivor Series: WarGames in November, fans also got to witness the shocking comeback of CM Punk, who made his first WWE appearance in just under a decade.

Both stars' returns are still all anyone in wrestling is talking about, including Kevin Owens, who was recently asked to comment on Randy Orton's comeback whilst speaking to James Williams.

"I love Randy. I’m so happy he’s back and he’s much-needed. To me, having him around in the locker room is an absolute positive. Besides the fact that he’s a fantastic performer and he’s a legend, there’s some people that are just good to have around. He’s good to have around. He’s good for the morale."

Owens was then asked to share his thoughts on Punk's return as well.

"I just want to have fun at work, so if he’s got that mindset, great." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Like Randy, CM Punk is also confirmed to be appearing on SmackDown this Friday, and whilst the former WWE Champion does not have a rival on the show, do not be surprised if the brand's domineering faction The Bloodline looks to take him out.

If Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa do indeed set their sights on CM Punk, then the Straight Edge Superstar may look for some help in the shape of his old rival Randy Orton.

#1 - The Viper calls out the Head of The Table

In the closing moments of Friday Night SmackDown last week, after hitting Jimmy Uso with a devastating RKO, The Viper told Paul Heyman to tell Roman Reigns that he is back on the blue brand.

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has defeated many legends of the business including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Edge and Daniel Bryan. However, he has yet to face Randy Orton during this current reign.

In his 20-plus year career in WWE, Orton has won 14 world titles, putting him only 3 shy away from becoming the superstar with the most reigns of all time. Continuing his conversation on IMPAULSIVE, Randy said he very much has the desire to break that record.

"Of course, I want to do everything I can, man," he revealed. "You know, longevity is always the number one goal for me and being able to go home, play with my kids, and not be in pain, right? That'd be the ultimate goal. But you know, as many accomplishments as I can accomplish in WWE, the more the better. I've already done so much so far." (H/T - USANetwork)

Given that he still has great world title aspirations, it seems all the more likely that Randy Orton will once again call out Roman on SmackDown this Friday as he looks to get himself an Undisputed WWE Universal title match.

