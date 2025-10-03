4 Things Randy Orton can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars currently active in WWE and is the cornerstone of Friday Night SmackDown. The Viper was away from television for the past few weeks after suffering a merciless attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre. However, he made a stunning return last week on the blue brand, leaving fans exhilarated.It appears that Orton is back in the fold and is expected to be a regular part of the weekly programming from now on. Tonight's episode of SmackDown will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio, where the feuds and storylines will shift gears ahead of Crown Jewel. The Apex Predator will be part of the show and is expected to be involved in a major thing.Let's take a look at four things Randy Orton can do on SmackDown tonight:#4. He can defeat The Vision and win the tag team matchRandy Orton is set to team up with Cody Rhodes and battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match on SmackDown tonight. This comes after he helped Cody last week to equalize the numbers game against The Vision members. WWE could book this match in the main event of the show.Orton could simply win this match alongside Rhodes by defeating the heel duo on SmackDown. Following that, he could embrace The American Nightmare and stand tall in the ring, showing camaraderie. The Viper could walk away backstage after celebrating their potential victory with SmackDown going off air.#3. Randy Orton may fall prey to The Vision's attack backstageBron Breakker and Bronson Reed suffered a huge embarrassment last week on SmackDown when they had to retreat after Randy Orton attacked them. This may have significantly hurt their pride, and they might look for revenge tonight. The Vision could launch a brutal attack on The Viper backstage ahead of their tag team match.Reed and Breakker could mercilessly pummel Orton in an attempt to injure the veteran. They could continue their assault unless Nick Aldis and officials rush to the scene to control the situation. The Apex Predator could then be taken away to the doctor's room for evaluation, with Cody Rhodes accompanying him.#2. He can get involved in a quarrel with Cody RhodesBron Breakker and Bronson Reed could pull off a huge upset tonight by defeating Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in the tag team match. However, this may not sit well with The Viper. He could be involved in a heated altercation with The American Nightmare, blaming the latter for their potential loss.The two superstars could continue to argue while standing in the middle of the ring, showcasing a subtle crack in their bond. Unable to control his frustrations, Orton could walk away from the ring with a pure disgust on his face. Meanwhile, Rhodes could be baffled at his former stablemate's behavior#1. The Viper may get obliterated by Seth RollinsThe main event of SmackDown tonight may turn out to be a nightmare for The Apex Predator. Just when Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton could be celebrating their potential victory over The Vision, Seth Rollins could ambush them from behind. He, along with his faction, could make a bold statement at the expense of Orton.The Visionary could wreak havoc on The Viper by hitting the latter with multiple Stomps. Randy Orton could fall prey to a merciless onslaught while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed keep Cody Rhodes tied to witness the scene helplessly. Orton could become a chilling example for Rollins to display what he would do to Rhodes at Crown Jewel.