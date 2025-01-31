4 things Roman Reigns can do at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in WWE and pro wrestling today. While Cody Rhodes is more active and The Rock is a bigger hit in Hollywood, nobody moves the needle quite like the OTC.

That needle will be moved in a big way tomorrow. Roman Reigns is set to appear at the Royal Rumble. The big show is being held live from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and it will begin at 6 PM EST.

The event is set to host over 60,000 fans who are expected to be in attendance. Roman is set to have a major role on the show, as he'll be involved in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The bout will feature 30 stars and it should be a clash to remember.

While we know how Reigns will be involved to an extent, what exactly might he do at the big show in particular? This article will look at a handful of such possibilities.

Below are four things Roman Reigns can do at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025:

#4. He could win the WWE Royal Rumble Match

The Men's Royal Rumble Match has been a WWE highlight for nearly four decades now. Some of the greatest legends in the company's history have participated in the bout. The winners include names like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H, among others.

The lineup this year is looking stacked. In addition to Roman Reigns, the WWE bout will feature John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Penta, Jey Uso, and numerous other big names.

Roman Reigns will be entering the bout and he may very well win it. The OTC's big moment could be standing tall to close the show and earning a World Title Match at WrestleMania 41.

From there, he could go on to challenge Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania threepeat.

#3. The OTC could be betrayed by Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has been Roman Reigns' Wiseman for over four years now. The two united in 2020, which shocked WWE fans, and they've been attached at the hip for basically the entire time since then.

Interestingly, Reigns isn't Heyman's only major ally in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. A "Paul Heyman guy" in CM Punk is also set for the WWE 30-man bout. This could put The Wiseman in a tough spot, and result in bad things for Roman Reigns.

In what would be a shocking moment, Heyman could betray The Tribal Chief and unite with CM Punk. He could cause a distraction or give Punk a weapon of some kind. From there The Second City Saint could eliminate Reigns and win the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the first time.

#2. The Rock could return and kickstart a feud with the OTC

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world. Not only is he a multi-time World Champion in WWE, but he is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. This includes both on television and cinema.

The Final Boss made a bizarre appearance on the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW. During the red brand's Netflix premiere, he seemingly squashed his beef with Cody Rhodes and even showed respect to Roman Reigns and put the Ula Fala around his neck after Reigns beat Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat Match.

He could return as part of the Royal Rumble event, either during the 30-man bout or afterward. Regardless, he might shockingly attack Reigns to kick off a WrestleMania feud between the pair.

#1. Drew McIntyre could fail to cost Roman Reigns the win

Drew McIntyre is one of the most dangerous wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion. He is big, strong, and surprisingly agile. Above all else, the former WWE Champion has a bad temper and he's not afraid to hurt people to get what he wants.

McIntyre has too much history with The Bloodline in WWE. The stable had made his life miserable and as a result, McIntyre has held a grudge for years. Now, The Scottish Warrior has essentially become a hunter of the OG Bloodline.

The Scottish Psychopath has made it his mission to take out Roman Reigns and he could do that by eliminating the OTC from the bout. However, in what would be a fun twist, McIntyre might fail. Roman could thwart his attempt, crush Drew's dreams, and eliminate the Scot from the match.

