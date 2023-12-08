4 things Roman Reigns needs to be concerned about in his WWE absence

Roman Reigns is on top of the wrestling world and has been for many years while in WWE. He started his main roster journey as a member of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley). While all three men broke out as singles stars, Reigns became the biggest by a considerable margin.

In fact, Roman is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He first won the coveted Universal Championship over three years ago, in 2020. He unified both World Titles in 2022 and hasn't lost either belt since then.

Unfortunately, Roman Reigns is a part-time star. Even though he is a massive name, The Tribal Chief isn't around that often. In fact, he's been on a break since Crown Jewel last month.

A lot has changed in the time since we last saw him. This article will look at a handful of major things going on in the company, and specifically on SmackDown, in The Tribal Chief's absence.

Below are four things Roman Reigns needs to be concerned about in his WWE absence.

#4. He should be concerned about CM Punk potentially reuniting with Paul Heyman

CM Punk's WWE return at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event is one of the most shocking events in the history of pro wrestling. The Straight Edge Superstar very publicly walked out of the company in 2014. From there, lawsuits and slander took place. Punk was all but retired from the ring until he went to AEW in 2021.

After Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, some wondered if he'd ever wrestle again. To the surprise of many WWE fans, he returned at Survivor Series WarGames. Now that he's back, Roman should feel very concerned, given his previous relationship with Paul Heyman.

Heyman and The Straight Edge Superstar are long-time friends. While they also feuded briefly, the two overall have had a great relationship. Given Roman's part-time status, Heyman could end up working with Punk again and ultimately side with the former World Champion over The Tribal Chief.

#3. WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis isn't afraid of The Bloodline

There was an interesting discussion held on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week. Upon hearing that Randy Orton was to appear on SmackDown, Paul Heyman went to the General Manager's office to voice his displeasure.

Much to Heyman's dismay, Nick Aldis not only rejected Paul's attempt to influence him, but instead he outright told Heyman off. Aldis made it clear that he intended to sign Randy Orton to a WWE SmackDown contract and that he would even risk losing The Bloodline in doing so.

Having an authority figure stand up to The Bloodline is new. Roman Reigns could be losing grip of the blue brand now that he's not around regularly to dictate how things should be done. If Heyman can't influence Nick, that could dramatically damage The Bloodline's pull moving forward.

#2. Randy Orton could take out Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

Randy Orton is back in WWE. The Viper was absent for around a year and a half thanks to a back injury that required surgery. While many fans feared that he'd never return to the ring, Orton showed up at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Following his big-time appearance in Chicago for the epic event, Orton appeared on both RAW and SmackDown last week. Both WWE General Managers hoped to sign him to an exclusive deal, but Orton ultimately opted to go with the blue brand for one key reason. Randy wants to destroy The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns should be concerned. If he's not around to lead and protect his stablemates, Randy could pluck them off one by one. If Orton punts either Solo or Jimmy, The Bloodline becomes weaker. If he takes both out, the stable will be essentially destroyed.

#1. An anti-Bloodline superteam could be forming

The Bloodline has been the most dominant force in WWE for years now. The stable began properly forming in 2020 and has featured the likes of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn over the years.

While the group has been a force to be reckoned with, it has clearly diminished over the past year or so. Sami and Jey Uso both left the group, plus Roman Reigns has been absent. Additionally, numerous stars have begun fighting against the stable. Now, these stars may unite and put an end to the heel group once and for all.

Randy Orton has made it clear that he wants revenge on the Samoan faction. LA Knight is looking to dethrone The Head Of The Table. Additionally, AJ Styles will be seeking revenge upon his impending return. The three could work together to take out the group, be it before or after Roman returns to television.

